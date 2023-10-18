Kirby Dach to miss the remainder of the season

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens organization have issued the following medical update for forward Kirby Dach.

Dach suffered tears to his ACL and MCL in his right knee and will undergo surgery. An update on his recovery period will be issued after the medical procedures. It was determined that he will miss the remainder of the season.

The 22-year-old forward recorded two assists in two games this season. The 6-foot-4, 217-pound centerman sustained a knee injury during the first period of the game against the Chicago Blackhawks on October 14.

Defenseman Kaiden Guhle sustained an upper-body injury in the second period of tonight's game. He is still being evaluated.