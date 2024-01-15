Hughes talks Caufield, goalies and Laval Rocket in mid-season review

MONTREAL – Canadiens’ general manager Kent Hughes addressed the media on Monday to provide a 2023-24 mid-season review.

Here are some highlights from his press conference at the Bell Centre.

Please note that some answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

Kent Hughes on Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield’s seasons so far:

We’re seeing progress in Nick’s game, especially defensively. I know the points are still there, but we’re seeing him continue to develop into a 200-foot player. So, I’m very happy with his progression. [In Cole’s case,] there’s no denying that you want to see your goalscorers score. That being said, we’re well aware that the hardest thing to do consistently, from one year to the next, is score. The Ovechkins of this world aside, it’s not something you see all that often. What I don’t want to see, however, is Cole changing his style of play or for him to feel more pressure because he’s getting paid more money. We want Cole to be Cole; he brings so much to this team. What impresses me most about him, is that he’s still the guy smiling in the room. He’s so important; he breathes life into the team. And if he’s feeling the pressure, he isn’t showing it.

Hughes on the reality of where the team’s at compared to his expectations:

There’s no question we didn’t want to go through another season of injuries. Losing Kirby Dach in the first period of the second game of the year complicates matters – not only for our chances to compete every night, but in the bigger picture. We lose a year of evaluating Dach and where his game’s at. We know that the potential is there, but we want to see him on the ice. Then, we lost Alex Newhook for two and a half months, right at a time where he and Suzuki were starting to build chemistry. I think our coaches are doing an excellent job with the cards they’ve been dealt. We know we don’t have enough depth; that’s where we want to be, but we aren’t there yet. We’re seeing progress in Juraj Slafkovsky’s game, and Jayden Struble arrived earlier than we expected. It’s a good problem to have. We’re also seeing Samuel Montembeault develop more consistency and proving that he’s capable. All in all, we’re looking for consistency and we want the players to push for it.