Dog club member wins suite for a night

MONTREAL — Sir Winston got the royal treatment at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

The regally named toy schnauzer and his owner Tatiana Ranieri-Thompson were the big winners of a dog-friendly suite for a night during the game against the Colorado Avalanche. The pair—first-year members of the Canine Hockey Club, the official dog club of the Montreal Canadiens—got to enjoy an exclusive evening alongside 11 human friends, with food and service included courtesy of presenting sponsor Vet et Nous in collaboration with Royal Canin.

And yes, Sir Winston even got to sample one of the famous Bell Centre hot dogs.

“Yes, he did actually have a Bell Centre hot dog, and the fries,” admitted the four-year-old pup’s owner. “Anything he was allowed to have, we gave it to him tonight.”

Salty snacks were not the only thing the night’s furriest fan was treated to, however. The outing also included plenty of goals and attention galore.

“He was actually barking when they scored, so he knows how to cheer,” continued Ranieri-Thompson. “I think he's loving it. He’s stopped to take pictures with everyone who passes by, and fans have been so excited to see him.”

The highlight of the night, meanwhile, for the lucky winners was being shown on the central scoreboard, Simba-style like in The Lion King. Sir Winston earned a big applause from the crowd as he was held up high to the sounds of “Circle of Life”.

“That was so cute.” added the longtime fan and dog mom. “We used to do that when he was really, really, small, so it’s like a full-circle moment for us.”