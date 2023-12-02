Montembeault: ‘I just love it’ in Montreal

The 27-year-old signed a three-year, $9.45 million contract on Friday

20231202 - Montembeault
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Samuel Montembeault and Kent Hughes addressed the media at the Bell Centre on Saturday following yesterday’s announcement of the netminder’s three-year contract extension.

Here are some highlights from the press conference:

Please note that questions and answers were modified for clarity and conciseness.

Montembeault on what he feels earned him the contract:

The progression I had really helped me. But something that I did better starting last year was being more consistent and that’s something I need to continue doing moving forward. Every time I get the call, I need to be ready to give the team a chance to win.

Montembeault on his contract extension giving him more stability:

There’s no doubt that it offers stability, but I’m going to use a quote from Joe Sakic that Kent shared with us during training camp. He said he spent the first few years of his career proving that he belongs in the National Hockey League and spent the rest of his career proving that he deserves to stay in the League. So, now that the contract is signed, I think that’s what I need to do: continue proving that I deserve to stay here.

Sam Montembeault on his three-year contract extension

Montembeault on working with Habs’ goalie coach Eric Raymond:

From the moment I was claimed off waivers by Montreal, I’ve enjoyed my progression. Eric and I work really well together; we have a great relationship. I think he’s helped me improve a lot. From a mental perspective, the more this goes on, the more game experience I gain. When I start games, I know what to expect. Like I said, with Eric, we get in a lot of reps, so when the game begins, it’s almost automatic and I know what I need to do.

Hughes on managing the current goaltending situation, and who is involved in the day-to-day decision making:

Marty [St-Louis] chooses the lineup. Eric [Raymond] participates, too. On a larger level – not a game-to-game level – I’m probably more involved and Jeff [Gorton] as well at saying, “Guys, this is the situation we’re in and we need to manage it.” But, in terms of saying, this guy is playing this game or that guy is playing that game, that’s the coaches’ decision.

Kent Hughes on the current goaltending situation

Hughes on using sample sizes from this season as a measuring stick for investing on a player’s future with the team:

Justin Barron has taken strides. Again, when we talk about Sam or any other player, it’s a small sample size. We need to see Justin continue to take those strides and hopefully more as we continue to move forward. For somebody in my chair, trying to make decisions for this organization that aren’t specific to this season but next year or the year after and so on, the more that we have the chance to view the consistency, the more we are able to feel comfortable on what we bet on going forward.

