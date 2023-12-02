Montembeault: ‘I just love it’ in Montreal

MONTREAL – Samuel Montembeault and Kent Hughes addressed the media at the Bell Centre on Saturday following yesterday’s announcement of the netminder’s three-year contract extension.

Here are some highlights from the press conference:

Please note that questions and answers were modified for clarity and conciseness.

Montembeault on what he feels earned him the contract:

The progression I had really helped me. But something that I did better starting last year was being more consistent and that’s something I need to continue doing moving forward. Every time I get the call, I need to be ready to give the team a chance to win.

Montembeault on his contract extension giving him more stability:

There’s no doubt that it offers stability, but I’m going to use a quote from Joe Sakic that Kent shared with us during training camp. He said he spent the first few years of his career proving that he belongs in the National Hockey League and spent the rest of his career proving that he deserves to stay in the League. So, now that the contract is signed, I think that’s what I need to do: continue proving that I deserve to stay here.