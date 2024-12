SUNRISE – The Canadiens announced on Saturday that goaltender Cayden Primeau has been placed on waivers with the purpose of a loan to the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

The 25-year-old has posted a 63-42-12-11 record, while maintaining a 2.74 goals-against average and .909 record across 123 career AHL games.

Primeau was selected by the Canadiens in the seventh round (199th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.