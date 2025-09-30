Canadiens mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with beaded pins

Seven Kahnawà:ke and Kanehsatà:ke artists created handcrafted accessories for players and team staff to wear on Sept. 30

20250925-chc-PBA02689-16x9

© Pierre Bourgault/Club de hockey Canadien inc.

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

QUEBEC CITY – On the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the Montreal Canadiens will highlight local Indigenous artists from communities affected by the residential school system.

Players and team staff will arrive at Tuesday’s preseason game against the Senators in Quebec City wearing special pins crafted by seven Kahnawà:ke and Kanehsatà:ke artists. Coaches will continue wearing the pins behind the bench during the game, providing visibility to the cause during the broadcast.

The handcrafted accessories feature beadwork that is traditional to Mohawk communities. Orange accents are also found throughout the designs, paying tribute to Orange Shirt Day, which likewise takes place on Sept. 30.

Here are the seven contributing artists:

  • Andrea Dickson
  • Shannon Cross
  • Tiffany Deer
  • Sondra Cross
  • Alexandra Cross
  • Alana Simon
  • Sydney Diabo
20250925-chc-PBA02691-16x9
20250925-chc-PBA02697-16x9
20250925-chc-PBA02698-16x9
20250925-chc-PBA02703-16x9
20250925-chc-PBA02702-16x9
20250925-chc-PBA02709-16x9
20250925-chc-PBA02682-16x9
20250925-chc-PBA02689-16x9
The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation marks its fifth year on Tuesday and has been commemorated by the Canadiens every year since 2021 through various initiatives.

On March 21, 2026, the Canadiens will also host a First Peoples Celebration Night at the Bell Centre. Additional details related to the game will be unveiled on canadiens.com at a closer date.

Fans wishing to support the community in honor of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation are encouraged to donate to the Kahnawà:ke Cultural Arts Center’s capital campaign.

