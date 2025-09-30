Canadiens mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with beaded pins

QUEBEC CITY – On the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the Montreal Canadiens will highlight local Indigenous artists from communities affected by the residential school system.

Players and team staff will arrive at Tuesday’s preseason game against the Senators in Quebec City wearing special pins crafted by seven Kahnawà:ke and Kanehsatà:ke artists. Coaches will continue wearing the pins behind the bench during the game, providing visibility to the cause during the broadcast.

The handcrafted accessories feature beadwork that is traditional to Mohawk communities. Orange accents are also found throughout the designs, paying tribute to Orange Shirt Day, which likewise takes place on Sept. 30.

Here are the seven contributing artists: