Canadiens Golf Tournament raises $828,948 for the Foundation

Annual event has collected over $11.3 million to benefit underprivileged youth since 2000

20250915-Golf25-PBA00823-1-(1)
By Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation
@CHCFondation News release

MONTREAL – The 49th edition of the Canadiens Golf Tournament, presented by Bell, was a resounding success on Monday, September 15, with $828,948 raised in support of the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation.

Each year, Canadiens players, coaches, management, and alumni gather at Club Laval-sur-le-Lac for the charitable event. The longstanding tournament marks the official start of hockey season, with partners, guests and volunteers joining forces to support children in need.

The total amount raised will help the Foundation continue its mission of providing underprivileged children with equal opportunities to participate in physical and sporting activities over the coming year. Part of the funds will go toward building the next BLEU BLANC BOUGE rink, scheduled to open at the end of fall 2026 in Sorel-Tracy. Another portion will provide crucial financial support to organizations helping vulnerable youth across Quebec.

Since 2000, the Canadiens Golf Tournament has raised over $11.3 million in support of the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation.

About the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation

The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation is a non-profit organization that encourages physical activity and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle among underprivileged youth aged 4 to 17 years old. Since its inception in 2000, the Foundation has invested over $54.4 million in the community. The Foundation fulfills its mandate in two ways: first, through a unique flagship project - the BLEU BLANC BOUGE program - which consists of building and activating community refrigerated and multisport rinks; secondly, by providing financial support to more than 1,000 charitable endeavors, working for the well-being of the most vulnerable children across the province of Quebec, whose projects and programs enable children to adopt healthy lifestyles by being more active. For more information, visit foundation.canadiens.com.

