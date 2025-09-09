Canadiens’ 2025 NHL Draft Documentary to premiere on Sept. 9

MONTREAL – It’s time to step back into the past to catch a glimpse of the future.

The Canadiens are taking fans back to the 2025 NHL Draft this week with the release of the team’s behind-the-scenes documentary from the annual summer event.

The premiere is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET on YouTube, on the eve of the team’s rookie camp.

Fans worldwide will be able to watch the debut showing of the 23-minute program together in real-time, as well as participate in an interactive chat by clicking here.

Note that the mini movie, presented with both English and French dialogue, will include full subtitles in both languages that can be toggled on via the player settings.

This year’s documentary takes place across multiple cities for the NHL’s newly decentralized event, with the Canadiens dressing room serving as Draft HQ for Montreal management 4,000 kilometers away from the show floor in Los Angeles. But before settling into the team’s temporary new office, fans can expect a stop in Buffalo for an inside look at the club's NHL Combine interview with Hayden Paupanekis, who was selected 69th overall in 2025. Back in Montreal, cameras set up during scouting meetings at the Bell Centre give insight into how the final Draft list was built—including a surprise contribution from Ivan Demidov. Draft day then relives the trade that brought Noah Dobson to Montreal during Round 1, plus the selection of nine prospects between Rounds 2 to 7, before things wrap up at development camp with a rousing speech from Martin St-Louis.

Watch the trailer below: