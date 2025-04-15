Bell Centre ice voted best in the NHL

Habs home takes top honor in NHLPA Player Poll for seventh time

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – It's becoming as common as the spring thaw every April—snow melting, trees blooming, and the Bell Centre ice being voted best in the NHL by the pros.

The NHLPA released its annual Player Poll on Tuesday, and for a seventh time the Canadiens’ home rink took top honors for the quality of its playing surface.

Nearly half (44.96%) of the 585 NHL players surveyed picked Bell Centre ice as best-in-league, up from 34.48% a year ago. The arena’s closest competitors when it comes to nice ice were Rogers Place in Edmonton (14.87%), Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg (10.77%), Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota (7.52%) and T-Mobile Arena in Vegas (4.62%).

And speaking of being well put together, Habs forward Patrik Laine also figured among the poll results in the best dressed category. The Canadiens newcomer’s suit game has him in high sartorial company, finishing fourth (3.80%) in voting alongside David Pastrnak and Auston Matthews (T-15.75%), William Nylander (12.90%) and Roope Hintz (2.09%) as NHLers with the best fashion sense.

To view the full results of the poll, click here.

