A 15th BLEU BLANC BOUGE rink unveiled in Quebec City

QUEBEC CITY – The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation inaugurated its 15th outdoor, refrigerated, multisport rink on Tuesday in Quebec City as part of its BLEU BLANC BOUGE program. Around 40 local students from Sacré-Cœur Elementary School and Cardinal-Roy High School were among the first to take to the ice, along with several former Canadiens players, including some with roots in the Capitale-Nationale region or ties to hockey in the area.

Located in Victoria Park, at the junction of the Saint-Sauveur and Saint-Roch neighborhoods in the La Cité-Limoilou borough, the new BLEU BLANC BOUGE rink matches the standard dimensions of an NHL-regulated ice surface. The rink features player benches and boards adapted for sledge hockey, ensuring universal accessibility. It is also equipped with an energy-efficient, high-performance CO₂ refrigeration system that extends the skating season. To protect the surface across all seasons, the City of Quebec opted to install a permanent wooden roof over the rink. The project also includes the construction of a service pavilion, which will feature locker rooms, restrooms, and an equipment rental counter, scheduled for completion in summer 2025.

“We’re proud to inaugurate the 15th BLEU BLANC BOUGE rink today in Quebec City, helping to shape a more active and healthier future for generations to come,” said Geoff Molson, owner, president, and CEO of the Montreal Canadiens. “This new sports facility will offer youth from all socioeconomic backgrounds a safe, high-quality infrastructure to stay active year-round and enjoy their favorite sports.”

“For the past 16 years, our BLEU BLANC BOUGE program has expanded throughout Quebec, making the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation one of the main leaders and changemakers for the health of disadvantaged youth across the province. By providing less privileged communities with better access to sustainable and accessible sports and recreational infrastructures, we are happy to give all children equal opportunities to experience the joy and benefits of an active lifestyle,” said Pierre Boivin, chairman of the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation’s board of directors. “The visionary decision we made in 2009 to equip these outdoor rinks with refrigeration systems has proven essential today, given the growing challenges of climate change. These facilities not only extend the skating season but also ensure year-round community use, regardless of weather conditions. This 15th rink is a testament to our long-term commitment to the well-being and future of Quebec’s youth.”

“The Quebec BLEU BLANC BOUGE rink will become a true hub for gathering and connection, where young people can meet, skate, have fun, and maybe even dream of one day playing in the big leagues,” said Bruno Marchand, mayor of Quebec City. “Through sports, we instill essential values in our youth, such as perseverance and self-improvement. By investing in versatile infrastructure, we promote sports development and ensure accessibility for all. This new facility will give children and families in the area opportunities for physical activity throughout the year, enhancing their quality of life.”

As a longtime key partner of the Foundation since 2001, Desjardins Securities has supported children in need by financing projects like the construction and activation of BLEU BLANC BOUGE rinks.

“Our collaboration with the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation has been going strong for 23 years,” said David Lemieux, vice-president and general manager of Desjardins Securities. “I am especially proud of the commitment shown by our wealth managers, who on January 14 will donate their daily commissions to help children achieve their dreams, demonstrating their dedication to building a better future. Just as a hockey team gives its all for every point, it’s essential to provide youth with quality sports facilities year-round. This partnership has resulted in nearly $10 million in donations, and we’re determined to continue supporting our community.”

The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation also relies on the support of businesses who are well-established in the regions where the rinks are located. To improve the future and well-being of youth, Harnois Énergies has chosen to contribute $50,000 to the deployment of the BLEU BLANC BOUGE program in Quebec City. “Physical activity is essential for physical, mental, and social development, so it’s only natural for Harnois Énergies to continue its involvement with the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation,” said Serge Harnois, President and CEO of Harnois Énergies. The company also supported the construction of BLEU BLANC BOUGE rinks in Joliette, Val-d’Or, and Saint-Jerome, inaugurated in 2020, 2021, and 2024, respectively.

Since 2009, 15 BLEU BLANC BOUGE skating rinks have been built across the province. These vibrant and animated facilities provide children from disadvantaged backgrounds with a unique opportunity to gather and discover the benefits of a healthy and physically active lifestyle. To ensure the success of its program, the Foundation partners with M361, which assists in selecting the communities in which to implement the BLEU BLANC BOUGE program, as well as identifying community partners to collaborate with in order to develop effective ways to activate the rinks and adequately measure the impact of these initiatives.

La Cité-Limoilou in Quebec City was selected in fall 2022 for its high concentration of young families and schools with a high deprivation index. The need for accessible and conveniently located sports facilities is particularly strong in this borough, where physical activity serves as a key driver for academic perseverance among vulnerable youth. Strong support from local community partners, such as Patro Laval, Patro Roc-Amadour, and Motivaction Jeunesse, which advocate for healthy habits among children aged 4 to 17, was a decisive factor in choosing Quebec City for this BLEU BLANC BOUGE rink. These efforts reflect a local commitment to promoting youth participation in sports and improving their overall well-being.

About the BLEU BLANC BOUGE program

Built in accordance with NHL standards and dimensions and featuring professional ice quality, BLEU BLANC BOUGE rinks are versatile enough to be used for other sports during the year. Predominantly used for ice skating and hockey from late November to mid-March, the rinks become an ideal playground for other sports such as basketball, soccer, ball hockey and other types of games during the spring, summer and fall months. The donation of this infrastructure comes with 100 pairs of skates, 100 helmets and 100 hockey sticks for children to use at the facility.

A flagship project of the Foundation since 2009, the BLEU BLANC BOUGE program now boasts 15 outdoor, refrigerated, and multisport rinks. Six community rinks have been built in underprivileged boroughs of Montreal, while the other nine are located in Longueuil, Laval, Sherbrooke, Trois-Rivières, Joliette, Val-d'Or, Saguenay, Saint-Jerome and now Quebec City. The construction of a 16th infrastructure, slated for inauguration next winter, is scheduled to commence this summer in the city of Sorel-Tracy.

About the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation

The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation is a non-profit organization that encourages physical activity and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle among underprivileged youth aged 4 to 17 years old. Since its inception in 2000, the Foundation has invested over 48.8 million $ in the community with its BLEU BLANC BOUGE program and donations to more than 900 charitable endeavours working for the wellbeing of the most vulnerable children across the province of Quebec. The Foundation fulfills its mandate in two ways: first, through a unique flagship project – the BLEU BLANC BOUGE program – which consists of building and then activating community refrigerated and multisport rinks; secondly, by providing financial support to organizations whose projects and programs enable children to adopt healthy lifestyles by being more active. For more information, visit foundation.canadiens.com.