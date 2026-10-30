Thomas, Broberg get 3 points each in Blues victory against Bruins

Jimmy Snuggerud and Jake Neighbours also scored for the Blues (6-6-1), who lost 4-0 to the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 on Saturday and 2-0 to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. Joel Hofer made 31 saves, including 14 in the third period, to help St. Louis end a five-game homestand at 3-2-0.

“What we want to take away from it is 3-2, but we probably should have been 4-1, and we played the elite in the League,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said of the homestand, which also included wins against the Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights. “All five teams that came in here. … We played really good teams, we matched up well and three of the last four games playing to what I believe is our identity. You can see the process starting to come and that we’re playing real good hockey. In three of those games, we outplayed really good hockey teams.”

James Hagens scored for the Bruins (9-4-1), who lost both games of a two-game road trip following an eight-game point streak (7-0-1). Jeremy Swayman made 14 saves.

“Even the games we won lately, we were just making sloppy mistakes, and it finally caught up to us a little bit on this road trip,” Boston coach Marco Sturm said. “But besides that, the effort today, especially the first 40 minutes, was pretty bad. That for me was the most disappointing thing.”

St. Louis scored four straight goals after falling behind early in the first period.

Snuggerud tied it 1-1 on the power play at 15:43 with the Blues’ first goal in a span of 139:38. Thomas won a face-off in the right circle to Broberg, who moved the puck to the middle of the ice and passed to Snuggerud for a one-timer from the left circle.

“It’s a play we’ve been working on,” Snuggerud said. “I think the puck kind of ended up in a really good spot where (Broberg) was able to sink down and kind of find me on that one-timer there. I didn’t get a hold of it really well, but fortunately it went in.”

Broberg made it a 2-1 lead at 5:17 of the second period. Connor McMichael brought the puck out from behind the net on the right side and fed Broberg for a wide-open wrist shot from the high slot. He beat Swayman bar down in the top right corner.

“Seeing open space and ‘Mikey’ made a great play there finding me,” Broberg said. “It was nice to see it go in.”