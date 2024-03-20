Prospects Report: Merkulov Stays Hot

Brandon Bussi stopped 39 of the 42 shots he faced to help the Providence Bruins earn a 4-3 shootout win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last Friday. In a game where the P-Bruins were heavily outshot, the goaltender rose to the challenge to help the squad earn two points, making multiple sprawling saves. The Sound Beach, New York, native has earned victories in his last two starts, stopping a combined 75 out of 78 shots in the wins.
Mougenel believes that Bussi’s compete level is what sets him apart from other goaltenders.
“It’s really who he is. He’s a competitive kid who never gives up on the play,” said Mougenel. “I think what makes him special is his compete level.”
NCAA
- Andre Gasseau recorded two assists in a 5-4 win for No. 1 ranked Boston College over the University of Connecticut in the Hockey East Quarterfinals. The forward has 10 goals and 16 assists in 34 games this season. The Los Angeles, California, native was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (213th) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
- Jake Schmaltz netted a goal in the No. 5 ranked University of North Dakota’s 5-1 win over Miami University in Game 1 of the NCHC Quarterfinals. The forward’s tally was his first of the season, going along with his 10 assists. The McFarland, Wisconsin, native was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (192nd) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
Juniors
Jackson Edward scored a goal in the London Knight’s 7-4 victory over the Windsor Spitfires on Sunday. The defenseman improved to seven goals and 23 assists in 57 games this season. The Newmarket, Ontario, native was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (200th) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
Europe
Casper Nassen has tallied 16 goals and 15 assists in 41 games this season for Vastra Frolunda Jr. of the Swedish Junior Hockey League. The forward is committed to Miami University for the 2024-25 season. The Norrtälje, Sweden, native was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (214th) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.