Prospects Report: Merkulov Stays Hot

BostonBruins.com – Check out how Boston Bruins’ prospects are performing through Providence, the NCAA, juniors, and Europe.

Providence

Georgii Merkulov netted a goal for the fourth straight contest in Providence’s 5-2 loss to Lehigh Valley on Saturday. This was the second time that the forward has accomplished that feat this season. The Ryazan, Russia, native ranks sixth in the league with 25 goals and fourth with 55 points.

Mougenel understands the value that Merkulov has to his team’s offense.

“When he shoots the puck, he has a knack for scoring,” said Mougenel. “There aren’t many times you see a goaltender get a piece of the puck when he shoots. He beats goaltenders clean… he is our offensive go-to guy and he’s doing everything we ask him to do.”