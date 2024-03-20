Prospects Report: Merkulov Stays Hot

Forward scored in four consecutive games for P-Bruins

53592409660_22d8dcc97f_o
By Jordan Conn, BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – Check out how Boston Bruins’ prospects are performing through Providence, the NCAA, juniors, and Europe. 

Providence

Georgii Merkulov netted a goal for the fourth straight contest in Providence’s 5-2 loss to Lehigh Valley on Saturday. This was the second time that the forward has accomplished that feat this season. The Ryazan, Russia, native ranks sixth in the league with 25 goals and fourth with 55 points.

Mougenel understands the value that Merkulov has to his team’s offense.

“When he shoots the puck, he has a knack for scoring,” said Mougenel. “There aren’t many times you see a goaltender get a piece of the puck when he shoots. He beats goaltenders clean… he is our offensive go-to guy and he’s doing everything we ask him to do.”

Brandon Bussi stopped 39 of the 42 shots he faced to help the Providence Bruins earn a 4-3 shootout win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last Friday. In a game where the P-Bruins were heavily outshot, the goaltender rose to the challenge to help the squad earn two points, making multiple sprawling saves. The Sound Beach, New York, native has earned victories in his last two starts, stopping a combined 75 out of 78 shots in the wins.

Mougenel believes that Bussi’s compete level is what sets him apart from other goaltenders.

“It’s really who he is. He’s a competitive kid who never gives up on the play,” said Mougenel. “I think what makes him special is his compete level.”

NCAA

  • Andre Gasseau recorded two assists in a 5-4 win for No. 1 ranked Boston College over the University of Connecticut in the Hockey East Quarterfinals. The forward has 10 goals and 16 assists in 34 games this season. The Los Angeles, California, native was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (213th) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Jake Schmaltz netted a goal in the No. 5 ranked University of North Dakota’s 5-1 win over Miami University in Game 1 of the NCHC Quarterfinals. The forward’s tally was his first of the season, going along with his 10 assists. The McFarland, Wisconsin, native was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (192nd) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. 

Juniors

Jackson Edward scored a goal in the London Knight’s 7-4 victory over the Windsor Spitfires on Sunday. The defenseman improved to seven goals and 23 assists in 57 games this season. The Newmarket, Ontario, native was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (200th) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Europe

Casper Nassen has tallied 16 goals and 15 assists in 41 games this season for Vastra Frolunda Jr. of the Swedish Junior Hockey League. The forward is committed to Miami University for the 2024-25 season. The Norrtälje, Sweden, native was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (214th) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

News Feed

Pastrnak Notches Hat Trick as B's Beat Senators

Bruins and MIAA Announce Recipients of 2024 Sportsmanship Awards

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Senators

Bruins to Host Boston Bruins Foundation 20th Anniversary Night on Tuesday, March 19

Coyle Scores Twice as Bruins Hold Off Flyers

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flyers

DeBrusk’s Overtime Winner Lifts Bruins in Montreal

Bruins to Host Girls Hockey Day on Friday, March 15

Need to Know: Bruins at Canadiens

Peeke Set to Make Bruins Debut in Montreal

Bruins Recall John Beecher on Emergency Basis

Bruins Sign Drew Bavaro to One-Year Entry-Level Contract 

Prospects Report: Bussi Paces P-Bruins

Pastrnak Scores But Bruins Fall to Blues

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blues

Pavel Zacha Named NHL Second Star of the Week 

Bruins to Host First Responders Night, Tonight on Monday, March 11

Maroon Eager to Join ‘Other Side’ with Black & Gold