Need to Know: Bruins vs. Rangers

BOSTON-The Bruins look to get their fouth straight win tonight in a Oringal Six matchup against the Rangers.

Screenshot 2024-03-21 at 1.35.52 PM

Ready for the Rangers:

  • The Bruins have a tough schedule to close out the season and it begins tonight vs. the #3 team in the East. "It's a great thing obviously you want to be challenged by the teams that are going to be involved in the playoffs so I think it's a good opportunity for us to continue to build our game," said Brandon Carlo.
  • Jim Montgomery sees this game as a good opportunity to see where the Bruins stand. "I’m excited about this game…the Rangers are one of the elite teams in this league so tonight is an opportunity to see where we match up against them," said Montgomery. 
  • The one lineup change tonight is swapping out Linus Ullmark for Jeremy Swayman. 
  • The Rangers Artemi Panarin leads the team with 38 goals and 56 assists for 94 points.
  • The Rangers are on a bit of a hot streak themselves, winning five of their last seven.

Montgomery talks before BOS vs. NYR

To Note:

  • Pat Maroon took the ice this morning at TD Garden for the first time since being aquired by the Bruins at the deadline. "It was his first day on, Big Rig is on his way back" said. Montgomery. "He is still week to week and we've talked about his role and what my expectations are.
  • Coming off a three assist game on Tuesday, Kevin Shattenkirk will face his former team tonight pairing up again with Andrew Peeke.

Carlo talks with the media before BOS vs. NYR

Thursday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Jakub Lauko – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Johnny Beecher – Jesper Boqvist – Justin Brazeau

DEFENSEMEN

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk – Andrew Peeke

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

