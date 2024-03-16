Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flyers

BOSTON – The Bruins are back at TD Garden on Saturday night as they kick off a three-game homestand with a matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers. News and notes from morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena:

Honoring JVR

James van Riemsdyk will return to the lineup after missing Thursday’s game in Montreal due to illness. The winger will be honored in a pregame ceremony to celebrate him playing his 1,000th NHL game earlier this month.

“Like 70-80 people, so that will be a lot of fun,” van Riemsdyk said when asked how many guests he’ll have in attendance. “Lots of family, friends, different people from along the way, couple different coaches that I played for, couple former teammates from along the way. It’s pretty special, especially to have the turnout of some of the people that are coming. Didn’t necessarily expect to have that many people, so will be pretty cool to share it with them.”

van Riemsdyk said he was “a little bit” nervous earlier in the week that the bug that sidelined him against the Canadiens would throw a wrench into the plans.

“It was definitely one of the longer sicknesses that I had to deal with,” said van Riemsdyk, who played eight seasons in Philadelphia across two different stints (2009-12 & 2018-23). “It’s been quite a few days. It’s nice to be feeling much better now.”

Coach Jim Montgomery has been impressed with van Riemsdyk’s leadership in his first season with the Black & Gold.

“The player is as advertised as far as the on-ice,” said Montgomery. “What you don’t know is the off-ice, how good a teammate he is, and he’s a real good teammate. Doesn’t matter what line he’s on, he’s talking to his line about how best to support them and if it’s a younger player, what they should be trying to accomplish on the ice…to help younger players shift in, shift out.

“And then I think how unselfish he is. Doesn’t matter…he’s had tremendous success on the first power play, when we move him to second power play, he’s never complained once. He just comes to work every day to get better. That’s why he’s had 1,000 games in the league.”

Beecher Stays In

After a strong performance in his return on Thursday night in Montreal, Johnny Beecher will remain in the lineup on the B’s fourth line. The 22-year-old won 73% of his faceoffs, while also contributing with a solid all-around effort in Boston’s 2-1 overtime victory.

“He’s been really good on faceoffs all year,” said Montgomery. “But more importantly, it’s how hard he played. At both goal lines, hanging on to pucks, creating turnovers, he had a great backcheck. That’s what we want. We want players fighting to stay in the lineup that are earning their way because they’re pushing the needle in the right direction.”

Beecher said after some initial nerves, he settled back into his game, which allowed him to have the success that has led to another chance on Saturday night.

“A huge boost for the confidence going forward,” said Beecher. “[Faceoffs are] something they’re gonna rely on me for down the stretch. Take a lot of pride in it. Just gotta stay dialed and keep it going…I talked with coach this morning, just talked about getting the jitters and the nerves out of their way after the first.

“Gonna be a little out of sorts the first game back up. But I thought as the game went on, I got more and more comfortable and got to my game. It was good. Just being hard on pucks, trying to be in the right place at the right times. Just got to keep building on it.”

Peeke Sticks, Too

Andrew Peeke, who made his Bruins debut in Montreal, will also stick in the lineup after forming a solid pairing with Parker Wotherspoon in roughly 17 minutes of ice time.

“Everything is gonna be earned,” said Montgomery. “He played well last game, showed a lot of good stuff, so he’s earned the right to play the next game. We have eight defensemen right now and that’s the way it’s gonna be: you play well, you stay in the lineup.”

Peeke felt that his first game in Black & Gold went well, and he became more and more accustomed to the Bruins system with each passing shift.

“Felt pretty good, better as the game went on, each shift getting more and more comfortable,” said Peeke. “There’s a couple things here and there that are a bit different, some rules in certain situations, whether it’s breakouts or whatever. But the general consensus is [the system] is pretty similar [to Columbus]. That makes the transition a little bit easier.”

Peeke said he is also adjusting to being in the playoff hunt and the intensity that comes with each game.

“It’s all you can ask for, it’s exciting. Coming from where you weren’t in the playoffs at this time to right at the top of the standings, fighting for first place in the conference and the division, it’s exciting,” said Peeke. “I haven’t had that in my pro career yet so you can feel the energy in the room, you can feel each game what it means to everyone. That’s the most exciting part.”

The veteran blue liner added that the welcoming atmosphere of the Bruins’ dressing room has helped ease his transition.

“Guys are incredible. The coaches, the organization, whether it’s the trainers, equipment guys, whatever it can be, everyone’s been welcoming with open arms. That speaks to the success this place has had over countless years of winning,” said Peeke. “I could see it right away from my first day here, I could feel that energy.”

Wait, There’s More

  • Matt Grzelcyk, who also missed Thursday’s game in Montreal due to illness, will make his return to the lineup as well. Mason Lohrei and Kevin Shattenkirk will be the healthy scratches on the back end, while Jakub Lauko will be the scratch up front.
  • Jeremy Swayman will make the start between the pipes for the Bruins. Per the Flyers, Felix Sandstrom will get the call in net for Philadelphia.
  • The Flyers are coming off a 6-2 loss to Toronto on Thursday night. Philadelphia is 34-25-8 with 76 points, good for third place in the Metro Division, four points clear of the New York Islanders. Travis Konecny paces the Flyers with 57 points and 27 goals in 61 games.
  • Flyers coach John Tortorella returns to the bench from a two-game suspension.

Saturday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Johnny Beecher – Jesper Boqvist – Justin Brazeau

DEFENSEMEN

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon – Andrew Peeke

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

