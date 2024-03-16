Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flyers

BOSTON – The Bruins are back at TD Garden on Saturday night as they kick off a three-game homestand with a matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers. News and notes from morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena:

Honoring JVR

James van Riemsdyk will return to the lineup after missing Thursday’s game in Montreal due to illness. The winger will be honored in a pregame ceremony to celebrate him playing his 1,000th NHL game earlier this month.

“Like 70-80 people, so that will be a lot of fun,” van Riemsdyk said when asked how many guests he’ll have in attendance. “Lots of family, friends, different people from along the way, couple different coaches that I played for, couple former teammates from along the way. It’s pretty special, especially to have the turnout of some of the people that are coming. Didn’t necessarily expect to have that many people, so will be pretty cool to share it with them.”

van Riemsdyk said he was “a little bit” nervous earlier in the week that the bug that sidelined him against the Canadiens would throw a wrench into the plans.

“It was definitely one of the longer sicknesses that I had to deal with,” said van Riemsdyk, who played eight seasons in Philadelphia across two different stints (2009-12 & 2018-23). “It’s been quite a few days. It’s nice to be feeling much better now.”

Coach Jim Montgomery has been impressed with van Riemsdyk’s leadership in his first season with the Black & Gold.

“The player is as advertised as far as the on-ice,” said Montgomery. “What you don’t know is the off-ice, how good a teammate he is, and he’s a real good teammate. Doesn’t matter what line he’s on, he’s talking to his line about how best to support them and if it’s a younger player, what they should be trying to accomplish on the ice…to help younger players shift in, shift out.

“And then I think how unselfish he is. Doesn’t matter…he’s had tremendous success on the first power play, when we move him to second power play, he’s never complained once. He just comes to work every day to get better. That’s why he’s had 1,000 games in the league.”