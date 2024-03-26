Need to Know: Bruins at Panthers

Division rivals set to square off in battle for first place in Atlantic

By Eric Russo
SUNRISE, Fla. – The Bruins are set to square off against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at Amerant Bank Arena as the division rivals battle for first place in the Atlantic Division. Both teams enter the contest with 97 points as they sit tied atop the division with three weeks to go in the regular season.

Boston can clinch a playoff berth for the eighth straight season and 77th time in history with a win and a Red Wings loss to Washington in regulation.

“Tonight’s first place for both teams, should be a great hockey game tonight,” coach Jim Montgomery said when asked what he wants to see from his players after suffering two consecutive regulation losses for the first time since December.

“Who’s all in? Who’s going to make plays, who wants the puck? Who wants to be a difference-maker for us, defensively and offensively?”

For newcomer Andrew Peeke, who grew up just 20 minutes away from the Panthers’ arena in Parkland, Florida, it will be his first taste of a battle for first place while donning the Black & Gold.

“This is exciting. I haven’t had a scenario like this in my pro career, playing at this time of the year when you’re fighting for points, and for us and the Panthers fighting for that first seed in the division. That’s really important,” said Peeke, who will have several family members in attendance.

“And for us, after two losses, we want to play the right way and hope for that win but play the right way and build from there.”

Overall, Peeke said he is gaining more confidence within the Bruins’ system as he gears up for his sixth game with Boston on Tuesday night.

“Getting more comfortable every game, getting familiar with the guys, I know the players but how guys play, little things that they do on the ice,” said Peeke, who has played on a pair with Parker Wotherspoon, Mason Lohrei, and Kevin Shattenkirk. “With the systems, each game you learn something new and keep building. At the end of the day, you just gotta play hockey and battle and work hard and that’s what I do.”

Montgomery has been pleased with the blue liner’s physicality and is eager to see how Peeke performs in a game of Tuesday’s magnitude.

“He’s played five games in a row or whatever it’s gonna be. We’ve liked what we’ve seen,” said Montgomery. “But again, this is another road trip where we’re playing Florida, who is one of the best teams in the league, and Tampa, who is one of the top teams in the league the last 15 games. I’m not saying he’s playing in Tampa yet, but tonight’s another test for him to show us what he has and his mettle and how he plays in tough environments.

“I’ve just loved how physical he is. I think he’s really stiff, his gaps are tight. He gets back on pucks first. There’s a lot to like about his game and I think there’s more growth to come as he gets more confident.”

Peeke talks ahead of BOS at FLA

Wait, There’s More

  • Johnny Beecher will return to the lineup in place of James van Riemsdyk after sitting out Saturday’s game in Philadelphia. On the back end, Wotherspoon will sub in for Lohrei, while Shattenkirk will also be a healthy scratch.
  • Jeremy Swayman will make the start between the pipes for Boston. Per the Panthers, Sergei Bobrovsky will get the call for Florida.
  • Justin Brazeau has scored in three consecutive games and is now up to five in 15 games as he continues to establish himself as an important part of Boston’s fourth line. “He’s making subtle plays…he’s just someone who executes and makes plays coming out of our D-zone, on the wall, supporting pucks as the weak-side winger,” said Montgomery. “The report was, could he play at the NHL speed? The more he’s been in the NHL, the faster he looks. That’s the sign of a smart hockey player, who when you get to another level, there’s always an adjustment to speed. Sometimes guys can’t make that adjustment, he’s made it.”
  • David Pastrnak has 99 points, leaving him one shy of becoming the seventh player in Bruins history with multiple 100-point seasons. Phil Esposito and Bobby Orr, both with six, are the only two players with more than two. Brad Marchand remains one goal shy of 400 for his career.
  • Florida (46-20-5) enters Tuesday’s matchup coming off a 4-1 win over Philadelphia on Sunday. The win snapped a four-game losing skid, which matched a season-long.
  • Sam Reinhart paces Florida with 50 goals and 83 points, while Matthew Tkachuk (23-55—78), Carter Verhaeghe (32-37—69), and Aleksander Barkov (18-48—66) have also hit he 60-point mark.
  • Barkov (missed three games with injury) and Gustav Forsling (missed two games with illness) will return to the lineup for Florida. Defenseman Aaron Ekblad, out since March 9 with a lower-body injury, will remain sidelined.

Montgomery talks ahead of BOS at FLA

Tuesday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Jakub Lauko – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Johnny Beecher – Jesper Boqvist – Justin Brazeau

DEFENSEMEN

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon – Andrew Peeke

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Russo, Sirott talk Honda Keys vs. FLA

