Need to Know: Bruins at Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Bruins are set to square off against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at Amerant Bank Arena as the division rivals battle for first place in the Atlantic Division. Both teams enter the contest with 97 points as they sit tied atop the division with three weeks to go in the regular season.

Boston can clinch a playoff berth for the eighth straight season and 77th time in history with a win and a Red Wings loss to Washington in regulation.

“Tonight’s first place for both teams, should be a great hockey game tonight,” coach Jim Montgomery said when asked what he wants to see from his players after suffering two consecutive regulation losses for the first time since December.

“Who’s all in? Who’s going to make plays, who wants the puck? Who wants to be a difference-maker for us, defensively and offensively?”

For newcomer Andrew Peeke, who grew up just 20 minutes away from the Panthers’ arena in Parkland, Florida, it will be his first taste of a battle for first place while donning the Black & Gold.

“This is exciting. I haven’t had a scenario like this in my pro career, playing at this time of the year when you’re fighting for points, and for us and the Panthers fighting for that first seed in the division. That’s really important,” said Peeke, who will have several family members in attendance.

“And for us, after two losses, we want to play the right way and hope for that win but play the right way and build from there.”

Overall, Peeke said he is gaining more confidence within the Bruins’ system as he gears up for his sixth game with Boston on Tuesday night.

“Getting more comfortable every game, getting familiar with the guys, I know the players but how guys play, little things that they do on the ice,” said Peeke, who has played on a pair with Parker Wotherspoon, Mason Lohrei, and Kevin Shattenkirk. “With the systems, each game you learn something new and keep building. At the end of the day, you just gotta play hockey and battle and work hard and that’s what I do.”

Montgomery has been pleased with the blue liner’s physicality and is eager to see how Peeke performs in a game of Tuesday’s magnitude.

“He’s played five games in a row or whatever it’s gonna be. We’ve liked what we’ve seen,” said Montgomery. “But again, this is another road trip where we’re playing Florida, who is one of the best teams in the league, and Tampa, who is one of the top teams in the league the last 15 games. I’m not saying he’s playing in Tampa yet, but tonight’s another test for him to show us what he has and his mettle and how he plays in tough environments.

“I’ve just loved how physical he is. I think he’s really stiff, his gaps are tight. He gets back on pucks first. There’s a lot to like about his game and I think there’s more growth to come as he gets more confident.”