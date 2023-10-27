News Feed

Bruins Set to Begin Divisional Schedule

Bruins Set to Begin Divisional Schedule
The Early Years | Top 10 Moments from 1924-59

The Early Years | Top 10 Moments from 1924-59
Bruins Surrender Lead, Drop First Game of Season

Bruins Surrender Lead, Drop First Game of Season
Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Ducks

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Ducks
Bruins Announce Roster Transaction

Bruins Announce Roster Transaction
Bruins Sign Jackson Edward to Entry-Level Contract

Bruins Sign Jackson Edward to Entry-Level Contract
Bruins Cap Perfect Trip, Equal Best Start in Franchise History

Bruins Cap Perfect Trip, Equal Best Start in Franchise History
Need to Know: Bruins at Blackhawks

Need to Know: Bruins at Blackhawks
Centennial Stories: Kowloon, Bruins Forever Linked Through History

Centennial Stories: Kowloon, Bruins Forever Linked Through History
Poitras Pots A Pair as B’s Rally in Anaheim

Poitras Pots A Pair as B’s Rally in Anaheim
Bruins’ Win Streak Hits Four with Victory in L.A.

Bruins’ Win Streak Hits Four with Victory in L.A.
Need to Know: Bruins at Kings

Need to Know: Bruins at Kings
Bruins Begin Road Trip on Right Foot

Bruins Begin Road Trip on Right Foot
Need to Know: Bruins at Sharks

Need to Know: Bruins at Sharks
Geekie Eager for Chance with Marchand, Poitras

Geekie Eager for Chance with Marchand, Poitras
Delaware North Appoints Glen Thornborough as President of TD Garden and Chief Operating Officer of Boston Bruins 

Delaware North Appoints Glen Thornborough as President of TD Garden and Chief Operating Officer of Boston Bruins 
B’s Switch Up Lines Ahead of West Coast Trip

B’s Switch Up Lines Ahead of West Coast Trip

Ed Sandford Passes Away at Age 95

Former Bruins captain had been team’s oldest living alumnus

SANDFORD
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – Ed Sandford was as Bruin as they come.

Proud to have worn the Spoked-B, the former Bruins captain was the club’s oldest living alumnus before his passing at the age of 95 earlier this week.

The Ontario native played eight of his nine NHL seasons with the Black & Gold from 1947-55, serving as the team’s captain during his final campaign with the Bruins in 1954-55. Sandford was named Boston’s 14th captain upon Milt Schmidt’s retirement before being traded to Detroit that offseason.

Sandford made five consecutive All-Star Game appearances starting in 1951 and led all scorers with eight goals and 11 points during the 1953 playoffs. His best statistical season came in 1953-54 when he set career highs with 16 goals and 47 points in 70 games, which earned him a Second-Team All-Star nod and a fifth-place finish in the Lady Byng voting.

After four games with Detroit and 57 with Chicago in 1955-56, Sandford retired, finishing his career with 106 goals, 145 assists, and 251 points in 503 games. For the Bruins, Sandford registered 94 goals, 136 assists, and 230 points in 442 games.

Earlier this fall, Sandford was named to the Bruins “Historic 100” as one of the team’s 100 most legendary players of all-time.

Following his playing days, Sandford became an off-ice official for the National Hockey League. Based in Boston, Sandford worked in various capacities including as a goal judge, official scorer, and supervisor of off-ice officials.

Sandford was also a long-time member of the Boston Bruins Alumni team.

Sandford_Ed_3-31-18_ChiefofOffIceOfficials_Credit Steve Babineau-NHLI via Getty Images