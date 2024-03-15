DeBrusk’s Overtime Winner Lifts Bruins in Montreal

Winger scored 25 seconds into extra session to secure Boston’s 2-1 victory

21178554_RPS02713_jpg_Reuben_Polansky-Shapiro_20240315_014302
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

MONTREAL – Jake DeBrusk was yelling all the way up the ice.

As he joined Brad Marchand on a 2-on-1 during the opening seconds of overtime, the winger wanted to make sure the Boston captain knew he was riding alongside. DeBrusk was hoping for a dish across the slot.

“I’m hoping he’s passing,” said DeBrusk. “At that point, just preparing yourself for the puck to come, and think about what to do after that. If it was a little earlier, I probably would’ve shot. I just felt like I had enough speed I could beat him to the other side. It was a very nice pass by him.

“You’re just hoping for that puck or if he shoots, you’re hoping for a rebound, hoping to get a touch on it. I was screaming at him up the ice the whole time, too. I think I knew it was coming my way.”

And that it did.

Marchand’s saucer feed ended with DeBrusk tucking a backhander by Montreal goalie Samuel Montembault to secure Boston’s 2-1 win over the Canadiens at Bell Centre just 25 seconds into the extra session.

“That’s kind of what you build towards. You want to be perfect, you want to build your game,” DeBrusk said of the Bruins’ effort against the Canadiens in a tight-checking affair. “You want to dominate as much as you can, but it’s the NHL and I think they responded from the last time we played against them. I think they changed some things up.

“I thought they played a hard game. It was one of those things where give them credit as well…I was told [it was the] 24th overtime [for the Bruins this season], so anytime you can win those this time of year is nice.”

DeBrusk, who now has two goals an assist in three games since the trade deadline, acknowledged feeling a sense of relief that he is remaining in Boston, which has helped him play a more relaxed game.

“I’ve been through it before,” said DeBrusk. “I think everyone in this room can agree, it’s a sense of relief when you know where you’re gonna be. Obviously, you see guys come in and they’re super excited, just that time of year again…tonight was not necessarily our best game as a team but we found a way.”

Coach Jim Montgomery has noticed the extra pep in the step of DeBrusk and goalie Linus Ullmark, who made 18 saves in the B’s win and is now 2-0-0 since the deadline, having stopped 56 of the 58 shots he’s seen.

“Those two and other players too who may have had doubts,” said Montgomery. “The trade deadline’s not a fun time for anyone the week leading up to it. We really value those two in particular as people and as teammates and as Boston Bruins. They love being Bruins and it shows in the way they’re playing right now.”

DeBrusk scores the OT winner vs. MTL

Heinen Puts One Home

Danton Heinen scored the lone Bruins goal in regulation when he buried one from the top of the crease from his backside after being pushed down to the ice by Montreal defenseman. The tally, which came at 4:49 of the first period, was the winger’s 12th of the season.

“I thought I had it point-blank and then it kind of goes away there, you don’t know,” said Heinen. “Just try to throw everything at it and try to get it in. Luckily it went in.”

Montgomery, who coached Heinen as the University of Denver, has hardly been surprised by the way the British Columbia native has performed this season.

“Yes, I could’ve,” Montgomery said when asked if he could have imagined the success that Heinen’s had in his return to Boston. “I’ve had him before and I know he’s a good hockey player. I know that he complements people. He’s a real intelligent player that can play all 200 feet. He’s done a nice job whether we use him on the fourth line, the second line, he’s done a good job of helping his teammates and supporting them.”

Heinen appreciated his coach’s remarks, saying “It's huge [to have that support]. It’s always good to have a coach that believes in you. I always believed in myself. It’s a fun group to be a part of. That’s nice to hear.”

The veteran forward added that his chemistry with David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha – who both picked up assists on the tally – on Boston’s second line is continuing to grow.

“I think it’s getting better as we get a little more time together,” said Heinen. “I think we had a few good shifts there, O-zone. Those guys are so good with the puck. Want to get it in their hands and try to be at the net. But I think we’re just trying to build and try to listen to those guys and see what they want cause those are two high-end guys. Hopefully we just keep building.”

Heinen nets one in Bruins OT win over MTL

Beecher Back In

Johnny Beecher returned to the Boston lineup for the first time in almost two months and put forth a solid effort that included a strong night at the face-off dot as the 22-year-old won 73% of his draws.

“Johnny Beecher had a great back check, he was excellent in the face-off dot, did a great job on the PK,” said Montgomery. “And I loved how hard he went to the net front.”

Beecher was on the ice for the opening draw of overtime and while he did not win it cleanly, he was able to quickly and efficiently get to the bench – while pressuring the puck – so Marchand could hop on the ice.

“He was our best face-off guy, so you want to try to start with possession,” said Montgomery. “What I liked is even though he maybe didn’t win that draw, he pressured it and got a good change and allowed us to get Marchy out there.”

Beecher said that being trusted in that kind of situation can go a long way for his game moving forward.

“It’s huge,” said Beecher. “It’s one of those things where it gives me a ton of confidence, seeing that they have that trust in me going forward is massive. Face-offs are a huge part of my game and how I’m going to be able to help the team win down the stretch. I felt that I was able to do a pretty good job inside the dot today. Just gotta build on it and keep going.”

Beecher talks after Bruins beat Canadiens 2-1

Wait, There’s More

  • With his assist on DeBrusk’s winner, Marchand became the Bruins’ all-time leader in career overtime points (26), surpassing longtime linemate Patrice Bergeron.
  • The overtime tally was the sixth-fastest in Bruins history, per NHL Stats. Bob Sweeney holds the record at eight seconds on Nov. 24, 1988.
  • Andrew Peeke made his Bruins debut, playing 17:01 mostly alongside Parker Wotherspoon on Boston’s third defense pair. “I thought his gaps were good,” said Montgomery. “I thought he was aggressive. I thought he was physical, separating people. I thought he did a good job on the 4-on-4 when we put him out there. Played aggressive, which is what we’re looking for, using his feet.”
  • A large contingent of Bruins fans made themselves heard throughout the night at Bell Centre. “I think we’re lucky as players, no matter where we go on the road,” said DeBrusk. “The biggest rivalry, probably, in hockey. You expect that. The Bell Centre has great fans. We heard when they had swings, when we had swings. I think that no matter what the situation is or what both teams are doing, I think it’s an intense game and games that I know we all like to play in.”

Montgomery talks after Bruins beat Canadiens

News Feed

Bruins to Host Girls Hockey Day on Friday, March 15

Need to Know: Bruins at Canadiens

Peeke Set to Make Bruins Debut in Montreal

Bruins Recall John Beecher on Emergency Basis

Bruins Sign Drew Bavaro to One-Year Entry-Level Contract 

Prospects Report: Bussi Paces P-Bruins

Pastrnak Scores But Bruins Fall to Blues

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blues

Pavel Zacha Named NHL Second Star of the Week 

Bruins to Host First Responders Night, Tonight on Monday, March 11

Maroon Eager to Join ‘Other Side’ with Black & Gold

Pastrnak Scores 40th in Win Against Penguins

Bruins Sign Joey Abate to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Bruins Acquire Andrew Peeke from Columbus Blue Jackets

Bruins Acquire Pat Maroon from Minnesota Wild

Bruins Sign Parker Wotherspoon to One-Year NHL Contract Extension

Bruins Beat Maple Leafs to Complete Season Sweep

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs