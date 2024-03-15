DeBrusk’s Overtime Winner Lifts Bruins in Montreal

MONTREAL – Jake DeBrusk was yelling all the way up the ice.

As he joined Brad Marchand on a 2-on-1 during the opening seconds of overtime, the winger wanted to make sure the Boston captain knew he was riding alongside. DeBrusk was hoping for a dish across the slot.

“I’m hoping he’s passing,” said DeBrusk. “At that point, just preparing yourself for the puck to come, and think about what to do after that. If it was a little earlier, I probably would’ve shot. I just felt like I had enough speed I could beat him to the other side. It was a very nice pass by him.

“You’re just hoping for that puck or if he shoots, you’re hoping for a rebound, hoping to get a touch on it. I was screaming at him up the ice the whole time, too. I think I knew it was coming my way.”

And that it did.

Marchand’s saucer feed ended with DeBrusk tucking a backhander by Montreal goalie Samuel Montembault to secure Boston’s 2-1 win over the Canadiens at Bell Centre just 25 seconds into the extra session.

“That’s kind of what you build towards. You want to be perfect, you want to build your game,” DeBrusk said of the Bruins’ effort against the Canadiens in a tight-checking affair. “You want to dominate as much as you can, but it’s the NHL and I think they responded from the last time we played against them. I think they changed some things up.

“I thought they played a hard game. It was one of those things where give them credit as well…I was told [it was the] 24th overtime [for the Bruins this season], so anytime you can win those this time of year is nice.”

DeBrusk, who now has two goals an assist in three games since the trade deadline, acknowledged feeling a sense of relief that he is remaining in Boston, which has helped him play a more relaxed game.

“I’ve been through it before,” said DeBrusk. “I think everyone in this room can agree, it’s a sense of relief when you know where you’re gonna be. Obviously, you see guys come in and they’re super excited, just that time of year again…tonight was not necessarily our best game as a team but we found a way.”

Coach Jim Montgomery has noticed the extra pep in the step of DeBrusk and goalie Linus Ullmark, who made 18 saves in the B’s win and is now 2-0-0 since the deadline, having stopped 56 of the 58 shots he’s seen.

“Those two and other players too who may have had doubts,” said Montgomery. “The trade deadline’s not a fun time for anyone the week leading up to it. We really value those two in particular as people and as teammates and as Boston Bruins. They love being Bruins and it shows in the way they’re playing right now.”