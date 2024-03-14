Bruins to Host Girls Hockey Day on Friday, March 15

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins will host the sixth annual Girls Hockey Day, presented by Wasabi Technologies, on Friday, March 15 at TD Garden.

Girls Hockey Day was created in 2017 with the goal to promote growth, encourage participation, and celebrate girls' hockey and the athletes who compete in it. Hundreds of hockey players across New England will participate in Friday’s event, with all ages and skill levels included. The one-hour clinics, which run from 4-9 p.m., will feature Learn to Play public skates, skills clinics and ice sessions for teams.

Select players from this year’s Women’s Beanpot will volunteer at Girls Hockey Day alongside Bruins youth hockey staff members.

Additionally, Bruins alumni and NESN host Andrew Raycroft will join high school skaters from 7-8 p.m., followed by a clinic alongside women from the South Shore Women’s Hockey League from 8-9 p.m.

Wasabi Technologies has donated $10,000 to Everyone’s a Player, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing access and equitable opportunities for youth in under-resourced communities to participate in sports and physical activity programming. An honorary check presentation will be held at 5:20 p.m.

About Wasabi Technologies:

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data at a fifth of the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology's fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured nearly $275 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston.