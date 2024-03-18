Bruins to Host Boston Bruins Foundation 20th Anniversary Night on Tuesday, March 19

BOSTON – The Bruins will host the Boston Bruins Foundation 20th Anniversary Night on Tuesday, March 19 during their home game against the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m.

The Boston Bruins Foundation is a non-profit that collaborates with charitable organizations that demonstrate a commitment to health and wellness, education and athletics. Since its inception in 2003, the Bruins Foundation has raised over $65 million and donated over $40.6 million to philanthropic organizations.

“It’s remarkable to reflect on the Bruins Foundation’s impressive accomplishments, said Bob Sweeney, President of the Boston Bruins Foundation. “We’re grateful to all of our partners and Bruins fans who have supported the Foundation in our first 20 years, and we look forward to continuing our work for years to come.”

Tuesday’s Honorary Captain will be Israel Lebbie, a seven-year-old defenseman from Dorchester, Mass. Lebbie is a part of SCORE Boston, an organization that uses ice hockey as a platform to highlight the importance of education to Boston youth. The Bruins Foundation selected SCORE Boston as the recipient of their first ever grant and since, have donated over $500,000 to the non-profit.

During the first intermission, an honorary check presentation of $65 million will take place. Bruins staff members will present the check to representatives of organizations who have collaborated with the Foundation throughout the past two decades.

The Bruins Foundation will host an online and in-game auction for team-signed Boston Bruins Foundation 20th Anniversary hats, created in collaboration with March and Mill Co. The auction will run from Tuesday, March 19 to Tuesday, March 26 with all proceeds benefiting the Bruins Foundation. Those interested in bidding can text BBF20 to 76278.

Beginning March 19, fans in attendance can visit the Bruins Foundation table in Loge 5 to purchase a 20th Anniversary hat for $25. Hats are limited and available to purchase on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The Bruins Foundation’s March to a Million 50/50 Raffle, presented by DraftKings, began on Thursday, February 29 and will be run until Saturday, March 30. This special raffle will support multiple New England based non-profits throughout the month of March. Fans who enter will have the opportunity to collect prizes such as 2024-25 season tickets, signed memorabilia and more. To purchase tickets, fans can visit bruins.5050raffle.org.