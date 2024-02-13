Bruins to Honor Brad Marchand for 1,000th NHL Game in Pregame Ceremony on Monday, February 19

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins announced today, February 13, that the team will honor Brad Marchand for reaching the 1,000 career NHL games milestone on Monday, February 19, when the Bruins host the Dallas Stars at TD Garden at 1 p.m.

Marchand, who was originally drafted by the Bruins in 2006 and has spent his entire NHL career in Boston, is expected to appear in his 1000th NHL game on Tuesday, February 13 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 5-foot-9, 176-pound forward has skated in 52 games this season, recording 25 goals and 23 assists for 48 points with a plus-eight rating. Currently in his 15th season with Boston, Marchand has accumulated 397 goals and 513 assists for 910 points with a plus-298 rating. He will be the eighth Bruin to play 1,000 games for Boston, joining Ray Bourque (1,518), John Bucyk (1,436), Patrice Bergeron (1,294), Don Sweeney (1,052), David Krejci (1,032), Wayne Cashman (1,027) and Zdeno Chara (1,023).

Marchand ranks fifth in franchise history in goals, eighth in assists, fifth in points and is tied for third in game-winning goals (77). The 35-year-old also ranks in the top five in playoff games played (5th, 146), playoff goals (2nd, 53), playoff assists (4th, 75) and playoff points (T-2nd, 128).

Among active NHL players, Marchand ranks first in plus-minus (plus-298), seventh in game-winning goals, 12th in goals, 20th in assists and 13th in points.

Fans can purchase tickets to the February 19 game against the Dallas Stars online at https://bit.ly/3I9z6kZ.