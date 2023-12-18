Bruins Assign Matt Poitras to Team Canada for 2024 World Juniors

Media Wall_Poitras
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 18, that the team has assigned forward Matt Poitras to Team Canada for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Poitras, 19, has appeared in 27 games with Boston this season, recording five goals and eight assists for 13 points. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward skated in 63 games with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League in 2022-23, recording 16 goals and 79 assists for 95 points. The Ajax, Ontario native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (54th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. 

The 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship will be held in Gothenburg, Sweden from December 26, 2023 to January 5, 2024.

News Feed

Poitras Eager for Opportunity at World Juniors

Poitras Eager for Opportunity at World Juniors
Frederic, Wensink Share Unique Connection

Frederic, Wensink Share Unique Connection
Bruins Assign Jesper Boqvist and Ian Mitchell to Providence

Bruins Assign Jesper Boqvist and Ian Mitchell to Providence
New York Rangers Boston Bruins game recap December 16

Bruins Fall to Rangers in Overtime in Battle of East's Best
Boston Bruins New York Islanders game recap December 15

Pastrnak, Bruins Rally Past Islanders in Shootout
The Lunch Pail A.C. | Top 10 Moments from 1977-85

The Lunch Pail A.C. | Top 10 Moments from 1977-85
Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Bruins Place McAvoy, Zacha on IR; Recall Brown, Wotherspoon
Bruins to Host Third Centennial Era Night to Honor the “Lunch Pail A.C.” (1977-85), Presented by Mass General Brigham, on December 16 

Bruins to Host Third Centennial Era Night to Honor the “Lunch Pail A.C.” (1977-85), Presented by Mass General Brigham, on December 16 
Boston Bruins New Jersey Devils game recap December 13

Bruins Fall to Devils in Overtime to Start Trip
Bruins Will Be Shorthanded in New Jersey

Bruins Will Be Shorthanded in New Jersey
Bruins Recall Jesper Boqvist

Bruins Recall Jesper Boqvist from Providence
Poitras Staying Positive Through Ups and Downs of Rookie Season

Poitras Staying Positive Through Ups and Downs of Rookie Season
Prospects Report: Merkulov Has Big Weekend for P-Bruins

Prospects Report: Merkulov Has Big Weekend for P-Bruins
Centennial Stories: Seven to Seventy-Seven

Centennial Stories: Seven to Seventy-Seven
Arizona Coyotes Boston Bruins game recap December 9

Pastrnak Notches Three Points as Bruins Hold Off Coyotes
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Coyotes

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Coyotes
Bruins Assign Brandon Bussi to Providence

Bruins Assign Brandon Bussi to Providence
Buffalo Sabres Boston Bruins game recap December 7

Bruins Win Streak Snapped by Sabres