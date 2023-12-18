Bruins Assign Matt Poitras to Team Canada for 2024 World Juniors

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 18, that the team has assigned forward Matt Poitras to Team Canada for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Poitras, 19, has appeared in 27 games with Boston this season, recording five goals and eight assists for 13 points. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward skated in 63 games with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League in 2022-23, recording 16 goals and 79 assists for 95 points. The Ajax, Ontario native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (54th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

The 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship will be held in Gothenburg, Sweden from December 26, 2023 to January 5, 2024.