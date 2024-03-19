Bruins and MIAA Announce Recipients of 2024 Sportsmanship Awards

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced today, March 19, the recipients of the 2024 Boston Bruins-MIAA Sportsmanship Awards.
Each year, the Boston Bruins and MIAA partner to honor student athletes from boys and girls high school ice hockey leagues across the state for exemplifying a commitment to sportsmanship, teamwork and dedication, both on and off the ice. Award winners will be honored during tonight’s game against the Ottawa Senators.
The following are the award winners from each hockey league statewide:
BOYS LEAGUES
Bay State Conference: Larry Graziano, Braintree High School
Berry League: Jake Klakotskiy, Minnechaug Regional High School
Cape and Islands League: Jackson Kinsella, Falmouth High School
Catholic Central League: Kyle Young, Arlington Catholic High School
Catholic Conference: Jake Vana, Saint John's Preparatory School
Commonwealth Athletic Conference: Shane Carta, Minuteman Regional High School
Fay League: Cody Sanderson, Ludlow High School
Independent Schools: Ashton Machado, Dartmouth High School
Merrimack Valley/Dual County League Division 1: Tyler Frazee, Westford Academy
Merrimack Valley/Dual County League Division 2: Jeremy Insogna, Tewksbury Memorial High School
Merrimack Valley/Dual County League Division 3: Patrick Morris, Methuen High School
Middlesex League: Chris Hanifan, Reading Memorial High School
Northeast Conference: Liam Brooks, Danvers High School
Patriot League: Mehki Bryan, Hanover High School
Quinn Conference: Chauncey Guenard, Advanced Math & Science Academy
Tri-Valley League: Caleb Greenberg, Holliston High School
Wright League: Hunter Smith, Greenfield High School
GIRLS LEAGUES
Bay State Conference: Lily Schmalz, Needham High School
Cape and Islands League: Gabrielle Ferreira, Falmouth High School
Catholic Central League: Kasey Litwin, Saint Mary's High School
Independent Schools: Betsy Bertonazzi, Algonquin Regional High School
Merrimack Valley/Dual County League Large: Torrey Winrow, Lincoln-Sudbury Reg. High School
Merrimack Valley/Dual County League Small: Maeve Murray, Boston Latin Schoo
Middlesex League: Samantha Lyons, Melrose High School
Northeast Conference: Yasmine Giacalone, Peabody Vet. Mem. High School
Patriot League: Molly Roy, Plymouth South High School
Tri-Valley League: Molly Roach. Norwood Senior High School