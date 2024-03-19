Bruins and MIAA Announce Recipients of 2024 Sportsmanship Awards

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced today, March 19, the recipients of the 2024 Boston Bruins-MIAA Sportsmanship Awards.

Each year, the Boston Bruins and MIAA partner to honor student athletes from boys and girls high school ice hockey leagues across the state for exemplifying a commitment to sportsmanship, teamwork and dedication, both on and off the ice. Award winners will be honored during tonight’s game against the Ottawa Senators.

The following are the award winners from each hockey league statewide:

BOYS LEAGUES

Bay State Conference: Larry Graziano, Braintree High School

Berry League: Jake Klakotskiy, Minnechaug Regional High School

Cape and Islands League: Jackson Kinsella, Falmouth High School

Catholic Central League: Kyle Young, Arlington Catholic High School

Catholic Conference: Jake Vana, Saint John's Preparatory School

Commonwealth Athletic Conference: Shane Carta, Minuteman Regional High School

Fay League: Cody Sanderson, Ludlow High School

Independent Schools: Ashton Machado, Dartmouth High School

Merrimack Valley/Dual County League Division 1: Tyler Frazee, Westford Academy

Merrimack Valley/Dual County League Division 2: Jeremy Insogna, Tewksbury Memorial High School

Merrimack Valley/Dual County League Division 3: Patrick Morris, Methuen High School

Middlesex League: Chris Hanifan, Reading Memorial High School

Northeast Conference: Liam Brooks, Danvers High School

Patriot League: Mehki Bryan, Hanover High School

Quinn Conference: Chauncey Guenard, Advanced Math & Science Academy

Tri-Valley League: Caleb Greenberg, Holliston High School

Wright League: Hunter Smith, Greenfield High School

GIRLS LEAGUES

Bay State Conference: Lily Schmalz, Needham High School

Cape and Islands League: Gabrielle Ferreira, Falmouth High School

Catholic Central League: Kasey Litwin, Saint Mary's High School

Independent Schools: Betsy Bertonazzi, Algonquin Regional High School

Merrimack Valley/Dual County League Large: Torrey Winrow, Lincoln-Sudbury Reg. High School

Merrimack Valley/Dual County League Small: Maeve Murray, Boston Latin Schoo

Middlesex League: Samantha Lyons, Melrose High School

Northeast Conference: Yasmine Giacalone, Peabody Vet. Mem. High School

Patriot League: Molly Roy, Plymouth South High School

Tri-Valley League: Molly Roach. Norwood Senior High School