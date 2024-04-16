Capitals shut out Bruins, hold onto 2nd wild card in East

John Carlson and Nic Dowd scored for the Capitals (39-31-11), who have won three of four and control their destiny heading into the final game of the regular season against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

“We understand what’s on the line, and I think you can see the effort,” Washington captain Alex Ovechkin said. “Huge goal by ‘Carly.’ Great job by ‘Chuckie,’ obviously. So, I think we played a solid 60 minutes, so right now we have to concentrate tomorrow on one game. The next game is going to be a big one.”

The Capitals and Detroit Red Wings are tied with 89 points, but Washington owns the tiebreaker. The Penguins have 88 points, and the Flyers have 87. Each team has one game remaining.

“Tonight was a great one, just from start to finish,” said Lindgren, who recorded his sixth shutout of the season. “I thought the boys in red were all over them tonight. Probably one of our best games of the year, honestly. Love to see it. Enjoy it tonight, and then obviously you've got to be 100% ready to go tomorrow.”