Bruins rally past Panthers late, take sole possession of 1st in Atlantic

David Pastrnak’s pass deflected in off Zacha’s skate at the left side of the net.

“In three weeks, this goes to another level,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said, referring to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. “I liked the way our team kept competing. We battled for each other, we were in every battle. All five guys stuck together, and that’s what we need.”

Trent Frederic’s power-play goal had tied it 3-3 at 15:38 for Boston (42-16-15), which took sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Division and leads Florida (46-21-5) by two points. The Bruins have played one more game.

Zacha, Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy each had a goal and an assist, and Jeremy Swayman made 19 saves for the Bruins, who had lost two in a row.

“This was special, a real momentum-builder for us,” Swayman said. “It prepares us for what to expect, the next nine games plus the playoffs. That’s a really good team and this gives us a boatload of confidence moving forward in what we need to do to prepare ourself for the playoffs.”