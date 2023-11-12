Turgeon’s Hockey Hall of Fame induction follows similar Little League honor

TORONTO -- When Pierre Turgeon is inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday, he’ll be forever enshrined alongside some of his childhood heroes like Jean Beliveau, Guy Lafleur and Maurice “Rocket” Richard.

Of course, being honored and remembered in the same breath as some of the most famous names in sports, entertainment and even politics is nothing new for the 54-year-old.

Down in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, about 300 miles south of the Hall in downtown Toronto, you’ll find the World of Little League Museum. Inside the building, which celebrates the history and essence of everything Little League baseball, is the Hall of Excellence, where the creme de la creme of the sport are immortalized.

There are only two criteria to be part of this esteemed group, according to the museum:

1. You “must have played in a chartered local Little League."

2. You “must have become a recognized role model as an adult.”

Actors Kevin Costner and Tom Selleck are among the 63 people enshrined there. So are Presidents Joe Biden and George W. Bush; ex-NFL coaches Tom Coughlin and Tony Dungy; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Baseball Hall of Fame members Mariano Rivera, Mike Schmidt, Tom Seaver, Nolan Ryan and Jim Palmer; NCAA basketball analyst Dick Vitale; Basketball Hall of Fame member Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; NASCAR’s Kyle Petty; golfer Hale Irwin; and musician Bruce Springsteen.

“And of all those famous people, there is only one person who is in the Little League hall of fame and the Hockey Hall of Fame. And that’s my pal Pierre Turgeon,” said Stephane Matteau, Turgeon’s childhood friend and one of the heroes of the 1994 New York Rangers Stanley Cup championship team. “(Current Rangers general manager) Chris Drury is the only other NHL player to be in the Little League Hall, but he’s not in the Hockey Hall.

“Pierre is the only one to be in both. How special is that?”

Ask Turgeon that same question, and one word pops into the former forward’s mind.

“Surreal,” he said.

He paused for a moment to collect his thoughts.

“I mean, you grow up in Quebec and idolize the Lafleurs, the Beliveaus, the Richards,” he said. “And then, not only do you live out a dream by playing for the Montreal Canadiens, the team you grew up cheering for, but you are actually the captain of the team when they closed down the Montreal Forum in 1996 and you are rubbing shoulders with Lafleur, Beliveau, the Rocket and so many other Canadiens greats. It’s definitely a highlight, if not the highlight, of my life.

“And now to be going into the Hockey Hall of Fame where so many greats are honored, well, like I said, surreal.”

The dream didn’t end there.

In 2007, he became the first Canadian and first NHLer to be inducted into the Little League Hall of Excellence after representing his country at the 1982 Little League World Series on a team from his hometown of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. Playing with his pal Matteau, Turgeon used his pitching and hitting to lead Canada to the semifinals, where it lost 10-7 to Taiwan.

“When I was 11 years old I was already 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, so I was bigger than most kids,” Turgeon said.

Better, too.

“He could really pitch, really throw that fastball,” Matteau said. “And I think he went 9-for-12 at the plate.

“It was our miracle summer.”