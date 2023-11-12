Turgeon excelled far beyond statistics on way to Hall of Fame, Ferraro says

Pierre Turgeon will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday. In a special testimonial for NHL.com, his former teammate and now broadcaster, Ray Ferraro, talks about what made the center such a unique player and person, and why the 19-year veteran is deserving of the honor.

Imagine looking at the ice surface inside an NHL arena -- any arena, for that matter -- and seeing it as a chessboard.

Pierre Turgeon did exactly that.

It’s one of the reasons that made him a special player. And it’s one that makes him a worthy inductee into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Yes, the numbers are there. In his career he had 515 goals and 812 assists for 1,327 points, certainly statistical credentials that are comparable to many of the game’s elite.

But there were far more layers to his game than what you saw on a stat sheet.

Take the chessboard reference. By that, I mean that he saw the ice in a way very few others did.

He could anticipate plays before they happened. And he would always be able to find a little space on the ice or a little place where he could make his next play from.

Not only that, he was one of the best passers I’ve ever seen, whether it be during my own 18-year NHL career or in my post-playing career as a broadcaster.

When the puck came from Pierre’s stick to yours, it was flat. It was soft. His passes were easy for you to accept.

I’m not sure everyone understands that or can have a mental picture of that but here’s the reality. Some pucks hit your stick like a grenade, like a rock. His never did. He made it easy for you.

Look, I think Ron Francis is underrated even though he's in the Hall. He’s the NHL’s fifth all-time leading scorer with 1,798 points (549 goals, 1,249 assists). I’m not going to say Pierre’s career was at that level. What I will say, however, is that Pierre had a lot of similarities with Ron.