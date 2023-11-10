Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023 gets induction weekend festivities underway

TORONTO -- Pierre Turgeon attempted to lay down in his hotel room early Friday afternoon, trying to get a quick bit of rest before the festivities began.

"I had goose bumps, like I can't even sleep right now, I have to get up," Turgeon said. "I'm so pumped just to be here."

Months of anticipation since the announcement of the Hockey Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 in June led to Friday, when induction weekend got underway with Turgeon, Henrik Lundqvist, Mike Vernon, Tom Barrasso, Caroline Ouellette, Ken Hitchcock and Pierre Lacroix's family receiving their Hall of Fame rings at a ceremony and press conference in the Great Hall.

They all had the chance to see their plaques on the wall -- Lundqvist's near the ceiling, Lacroix's closest to the floor -- the latest additions to the hardest room to get into in hockey.

"It's just exciting," Turgeon said. "I just want to embrace the moment, embrace this time and just be here and enjoy every day of it because the next thing you know is it's going to be next week, it's going to be Tuesday and it's going to be gone."

They all got Hall calls June 21 from Hockey Hall of Fame chairman Lanny McDonald.

Lundqvist said he was in his closet in Sweden preparing to go out for the evening when he got the call. Barrasso had just arrived at home from the grocery store. Vernon was home on his computer. Turgeon was in Las Vegas celebrating his sister-in-law's birthday. Ouellette missed the call because she was receiving the Order of Quebec the same day. Hitchcock was getting into his car after a practice round of golf. Lacroix's widow, Colombe, received the call on his behalf.

But Barrasso said it wasn't until he arrived at the Hall of Fame and walked into the Great Hall on Friday that reality set in.

"I don't think you recognize any of it, the significance of it, the weight of it until you enter this room and see your plaque and then you start looking around and start seeing all the plaques and the history of the game that's in this room," Barrasso said. "That's the first inkling to me that this is truly a humbling event. It's surreal for me to be here, just really grateful that the committee considered enough of my career to put me in with this group."