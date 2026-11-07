Projected Lineup: Nov. 7 at Nashville

Mason McTavish will take warmups Saturday in Nashville but will be a gametime decision, according to Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery.

McTavish did not practice with the team on Friday, but Montgomery said Saturday morning that he does expect him to be able to play.

The puck drops on Saturday's game against Nashville, who has won three straight games, at noon at Bridgestone Arena (Blue Note+, 101 ESPN).

Montgomery said he would make a few adjustments to his forward lines Saturday, moving Connor McMichael to center and Dalibor Dvorsky to the wing. He also said he liked Aleksanteri Kaskimaki in a Top 6 forward role on Thursday in New Jersey, so Kaskimaki will stay in that spot on a line with Jake Neighbours and McTavish (if available).

No changes will be made on defense.

Joel Hofer will start in goal.