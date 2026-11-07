Projected Lineup: Nov. 7 at Nashville

mctavish_projected
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Mason McTavish will take warmups Saturday in Nashville but will be a gametime decision, according to Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery.

McTavish did not practice with the team on Friday, but Montgomery said Saturday morning that he does expect him to be able to play.

The puck drops on Saturday's game against Nashville, who has won three straight games, at noon at Bridgestone Arena (Blue Note+, 101 ESPN).

Montgomery said he would make a few adjustments to his forward lines Saturday, moving Connor McMichael to center and Dalibor Dvorsky to the wing. He also said he liked Aleksanteri Kaskimaki in a Top 6 forward role on Thursday in New Jersey, so Kaskimaki will stay in that spot on a line with Jake Neighbours and McTavish (if available).

No changes will be made on defense.

Joel Hofer will start in goal.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours - Mason McTavish - Aleksanteri Kaskimaki
Dalibor Dvorsky - Connor McMichael - Pavel Buchnevich
Alexey Toropchenko - Pius Suter - Ross Johnston

Defense

Philip Broberg - Brandon Carlo
Colton Parayko - Justin Barron
Cam Fowler - Adam Jiricek

Goalie

Joel Hofer

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