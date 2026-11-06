Preview: Blues at Predators

QUICK HITS

BLUES The Blues had their second multi-goal comeback in the span of a week, scoring three unanswered goals in 3:08 to take the New Jersey Devils to overtime. After New Jersey's Jesper Boqvist and Anthony Mantha both scored just 19 seconds apart to extend the Devils lead to 4-1 in the second period, St. Louis rallied. Mason McTavish, Philip Broberg and Dalibor Dvorsky scored in the final nine minutes of regulation.

Although Jesper Bratt clinched New Jersey's win 1:26 into overtime, beating Jordan Binnington on a breakaway, the Blues walked away with a hard-fought point.

"We showed a lot of heart sticking with it," Robert Thomas said. "Every line contributed and that's what makes good teams. I thought in the second period we did a lot of good things - they obviously got two quick goals - but it was a tight game and we felt like we played pretty solid and got rewarded in the third."

The Blues recorded 32 shots on goal, Thomas scored on the power play, McTavish recorded two points and Jordan Binnington made 31 saves.

St. Louis finishes their six-game Eastern Conference opponent swing with a 2-3-1 record.

PREDATORS A new face has joined Nashville's roster since these two teams last met in October.

On Sunday the Predators acquired center Shane Wright from the Seattle Kraken in a one-for-one player swap for forward Matthew Wood. Wright, a 6-foot-1, 192-pound forward, was drafted No. 4 overall in the 2022 NHL Draft. He spent four seasons in the Kraken organization but was ultimately moved after struggles with inconsistent deployment and heavy expectations following his draft year.

In Nashville's 3-2 overtime victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, Wright centered the second line with Filip Forsberg and Nils Hoglander on his wings. Ross Colton and Vitali Pinchuk scored for the Predators in regulation, with Pinchuk's goal being his first in the NHL. Pinchuk spent the previous four seasons with Dinamo Minsk in the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia, and signed a one-year, entry-level contract with Nashville in April.

Steven Stamkos scored in overtime to secure Nashville's third straight win. On the special teams front, the Predators went 1-for-5 on the power play against Colorado and have stayed perfect on the penalty kill over their last seven games.