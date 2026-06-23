Blue Jackets announce 2026 preseason schedule

Club to also participate in the Prospect Tournament from September 12-15 in Detroit, Michigan

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By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets will play a four-game preseason schedule, including two home contests at Nationwide Arena, prior to the 2026-27 National Hockey League season, the club announced today.

Columbus will play a home and road series against the Detroit Red Wings as well as face the Buffalo Sabres (road) and Pittsburgh Penguins (home). The Blue Jackets’ announcement of the team’s 2026 preseason schedule is presented by Ticketmaster.

Columbus will play its four-game preseason slate over six days from September 21-26. The club opens the schedule with a back-to-back set on Monday, September 21 against the Red Wings at Nationwide Arena before visiting the Sabres on Tuesday, September 22. The team will then host the Penguins on Thursday, September 24 and close out the schedule with a road contest at the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, September 26. All preseason games will start at 7 p.m. ET.

The club’s complete 2026-27 regular season schedule as well as ticket information will be announced at later dates. Columbus’ complete 2026 preseason schedule can be found below (home games in bold):

  • Monday, Sept. 21 vs. Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m. ET
  • Tuesday, Sept. 22 at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. ET
  • Thursday, Sept. 24 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, Sept. 26 at Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m. ET

The Blue Jackets will begin preparations for the 2026-27 campaign at the Prospect Tournament to be held from September 12-15 at the Belfor Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. This year's participating teams will include the Blue Jackets, along with the Dallas Stars, Red Wings and Penguins.

Interested in a 2026-27 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.

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