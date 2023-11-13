Alexis Lafrenière tied it with 11 seconds remaining in the third period for the New York Rangers, who extended their point streak to 10 games with a 4-3 shootout win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday.
Rangers rally past Blue Jackets in shootout, point streak at 10
Lafreniere ties it late with 2nd goal; Panarin extends season-opening streak to 14 games
Lafreniere tied it 3-3 from the right post off a backhand pass from Chris Kreider with Jonathan Quick pulled for the extra skater. It was the second goal of the game for Lafreniere, who then scored the only goal in the third round of the shootout.
“It’s still really early in the season,” Lafreniere said. “We’ve got a lot of games to play, so I’m just trying to stay consistent and keep playing well.”
Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said he used him third in the shootout as a reward.
“He seems to be in a good spot right now,” he said. “There are quite a few guys that have a decent shooting percentage with regard to shootout on our team. I did bump up a few slots for him just based on the way he's been playing.”
Artemi Panarin had two assists to extend his season-opening point streak to 14 games, and Kreider had a goal and an assist for the Rangers (11-2-1), who are 9-0-1 during the streak. Quick made 25 saves.
Elvis Merzlikins made 37 saves, including 16 in the third period, for the Blue Jackets (4-7-4), who have lost five in a row (0-3-2). Erik Gudbranson had two assists.
“We don't have room for error right now,” Columbus forward Sean Kuraly said. “It's tough to get two points for us. It's going to be until we figure it out. We're going to have to learn how to make that slim margin of error, and right now it's just not coming easy and we're going to have to battle through.”
Justin Danforth gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 16:26 of the first period, deflecting in Gudbranson's shot from along the right boards.
Kreider tied it 1-1 at 18:46 with a one-timer from the right circle. It was his 10th goal this season.
Lafreniere put the Rangers in front 2-1 at 11:27 of the second period with a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Vincent Trocheck.
Panarin, who had the secondary assist on the play, has 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) during his point streak, which is tied with Rod Gilbert (1972-73) for the longest to begin a season in Rangers history.
“It means, honestly, a lot to me,” Panarin said. “It’s a good feeling. Thanks to my partners and the support of the fans.”
Adam Fantilli tied it 2-2 at 12:35 of the second, scoring blocker side from the right circle after he stole the puck in the neutral zone.
Kuraly scored 19 seconds later on a diving rebound in front to put Columbus ahead 3-2.
“We played hard, played a good game,” Danforth said. “It's another moral victory. We're not looking for those. We're looking to close out games. We've been talking about it for quite some time now. Just close those games. Just a couple bounces and they end up scoring late.”
New York outshot Columbus 17-3 in the third period.
“That was a wild one,” Laviolette said. “It wasn’t going our way most of the night, but in the third period we delivered hard to make sure that we tried to get points, a point, two points. The third period the guys kept pushing.”
NOTES: Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren left at 1:30 of the third period with an upper-body injury following a roughing penalty by Kuraly. ... Lafreniere has seven points (three goals, four assists) in a four-game point streak. … Blue Jackets forward Jack Roslovic played his 400th NHL game. ... Zach Werenski had the secondary assist on Danforth's goal. It was his 173rd in the NHL, tying Seth Jones for the most by a defenseman in Blue Jackets history. … Fantilli has scored in two straight games and extended his point streak to three games (two goals, one assist).