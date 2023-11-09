Lundqvist's drive, competitiveness led to Hockey Hall induction

Growing up, Henrik and I were almost like one person. We did everything together.

We competed together. We had the same friends. We were always together, always supporting each other. It was great growing up to have him around as a friend and as a brother to always feel that support.

To see my twin brother going into the Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023 is of course amazing, but it's beyond that. It's hard to find the right words as I try to explain what it means to people. It's not anything you really dream about when you're a kid.

I was so proud and happy to be at his jersey number retirement ceremony in New York (in 2022). I've been playing for so many years in Sweden, but to come over to North America and see how big and how appreciated he is in that organization is always outstanding and impressive.

To now see that appreciation extend to the entire hockey world with induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, it's huge. I'm so proud.

As I mentioned above, as twins Henrik and I were inseparable when we were kids. He was always around and I'm sure he will say the same thing about me. If we called a friend, we didn't ask, 'Do you want to play with me today?' No. It was, 'Do you want to play with us today.' Joel and Henrik. Henrik and Joel. We were a package deal both in sports and with friends. Our friends knew that it's both of us or none of us."

We knew each other so well that I could feel his emotions. I knew when he was going through something. We went through so many different situations together. You learn how to read that person so well and how he reacts in different situations. I had my best friend around me all the time and we knew early in our lives that it was better for us to be on the same team competing together rather than competing against each other in individual sports.