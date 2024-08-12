Summer Spotlight: Chinakhov could be ready for big things

How he got here: Who’s Yegor Chinakhov? That was the question many around the league asked when the Blue Jackets selected him with the 21st overall pick in the 2020 draft, but it’s fair to say most are getting to know the Russian sniper now. The KHL’s top rookie with 15 goals in 53 regular season/playoff games in 2020-21 when he helped Avangard Omsk to the league’s Gagarin Cup title, Chinakhov then came over to the Blue Jackets and has worn the Union Blue in 145 games over the last three seasons.

The 2023-24 season: It would be a slight stretch to call it a breakout campaign for Chinakhov, but he started to consistently show the immense potential he possesses a season ago while posting a career high in goals. One of the fastest players in the league, he also owns one of the hardest shots, with a wrister that constantly comes off his stick at over 90 miles per hour. Chinakhov was on a 25-goal pace last season had he not missed nearly 30 games because of injury, and he started to show a deepened understand of what it takes to excel at the North American game. He remains a key part of the CBJ future.

Top moment: Chinakhov’s first career three-point game he helped the Blue Jackets to a 5-2 win over St. Louis at Nationwide Arena on Dec. 8. Columbus led 2-1 going to the third period before a pair of Chinakhov goals extended the lead to three, including a power-play tally with 7:39 to go that was one of the top CBJ goals of the season. Off a turnover by countryman Pavel Buchnevich, Chinakhov stepped up and ripped a 94.5 mph slap shot clean past Blues goalie Joel Hofer to pad the Jackets’ lead.