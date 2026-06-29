Blue Jackets sign Jack Williams to two-year contract extension

The center registered 15 goals and 23 assists for 38 points with six game-winning goals in 72 contests in his rookie season with Cleveland

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By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed center Jack Williams to a two-year, two-way National Hockey League-American Hockey League contract extension through the 2027-28 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

“Jack is a good, young player who skates well, is sound defensively, works hard and brings great energy on a nightly basis,” said Waddell. “He had a good first pro season in Cleveland last year and we look forward to watching his continued development.”

Williams, 24, originally signed a two-year entry level contract with Columbus on Mar. 25, 2025 and made his NHL debut with the club on Apr. 17, 2025 vs. the New York Islanders.   He registered 15 goals and 23 assists for 38 points with 14 penalty minutes, 146 shots on goal and six game-winning goals in 72 contests in his rookie season with the Monsters in 2025-26. He ranked seventh-T in the AHL, and second among league rookies, in game-winning goals and seventh-T in shots on goal.  He also finished fourth on Cleveland in points and second among club rookies in goals, assists, points and shots.

The 5-11, 185-pound center recorded 39-55-94 with 37 PIM, 10 power play goals, 245 shots on goal and a cumulative +11 plus/minus rating in 106 career games over three seasons at Northeastern University (Hockey East) from 2022-25. He tallied 16-plus goals and 35 or more points in each of his final two campaigns, earning a Hobey Baker Award nomination in 2023-24 and serving as team captain in 2024-25.

The Biddeford, Maine native skated for the United States Hockey League’s Muskegon Lumberjacks, notching 45-71-116 with 60 PIM and a cumulative +19 plus/minus rating in 165 games over four seasons from 2018-22. 

FULL JACK WILLIAMS STATS

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