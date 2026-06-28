Blue Jackets announce rosters for 2026 prospects development camp

Players will be on the ice Monday through Thursday at the OhioHealth Ice Haus

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By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets will conduct their annual prospects development camp, presented by G&J Pepsi, at the OhioHealth Ice Haus from Monday, June 29 through Thursday, July 2.

The roster for the camp includes four first-round picks, including 2026 selection Oscar Hemming. The Boston College forward was drafted with the 14th overall pick Friday.

Other first-round selections include forward Cayden Lindstrom (fourth overall, 2024), defenseman Jackson Smith (14th overall, 2025) and goaltender Pyotr Andreyanov (20th overall, 2025).

Every member of the team's seven-player 2026 draft class will be in attendance as well.

2026 CBJ Dev Camp Roster
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Download 2026 CBJ Dev Camp Roster

2026 CBJ Development Camp On-Ice Schedule

(Times subject to change)

Monday, June 29

  • 11:10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Group A On-Ice)
  • 12:50 p.m.-1:40 p.m. (Group B On-ice)

Tuesday, June 30

  • 9:40 a.m.-10:30 a.m. (Group B On-Ice)
  • 11:20 a.m.-12:10 p.m. (Group A On-Ice)

Wednesday, July 1

  • 9:40 a.m.-10:30 a.m. (Group A On-Ice)
  • 11:20 a.m.-12:10 p.m. (Group B On-Ice)

Thursday, July 2

  • 9 a.m. (Team Warmups)
  • 9:30 a.m. (Prospects Game)

Blue Jackets 2026 Development Camp roster

Pos
No
Name
2025-26 team
Acquired
F
28
Cayden Lindstrom
Michigan State (NCAA)
2024 draft
F
45
Jeremy Loranger
Omaha (NCAA)
2025 draft
F
46
Anttoni Uronen
HIFK (Finland)
2026 draft
48
William Whitelaw
Western Michigan (NCAA)
2023 draft
F
52
Oscar Hemming
Boston College (NCAA)
2026 draft
F
55
Filip Novak
HC Sparta Praha (Czechia)
2026 draft
F
58
Evan Jardine
Youngstown (USHL)
2026 draft
F
71
Tommi Männistö
Michigan State (NCAA)
FA Invite
F
72
Amine Hajibi
Northeastern (NCAA)
FA Invite
F
75
Kocha Delic
Miami (NCAA)
FA Invite
F
76
Joshua Eernisse
Michigan (NCAA)
2026 ELC
F
79
James Fisher
Northeastern (NCAA)
2022 draft
F
81
Alessandro Di Iorio
Sarnia (OHL)
2026 draft
F
92
Nicholas Sima
Ottawa (OHL)
FA Invite
F
96
Owen Griffin
Oshawa (OHL)
2025 draft
F
97
Vladimir Provorov
Sudbury (OHL)
FA Invite
D
7
Jackson Smith
Penn State (NCAA)
2025 draft
D
39
Malte Vass
Boston University (NCAA)
2025 draft
D
47
Victor Hedin Raftheim
Byrnas (Sweden)
2025 draft
D
49
Marcus Kearsey
Charlottetown (QMJHL)
FA Invite
D
51
Jonas Woo
Medicine Hat (WHL)
2026 draft
D
56
Boston Buckberger
Denver (NCAA)
2026 ELC
D
57
Charlie Elick
Tri-City (WHL)
2024 draft
D
59
Cameron Chartrand
Saint John (QMJHL)
FA Invite
D
63
Rowan Topp
Guelph (OHL)
FA Invite
D
64
Seamus Powell
Merrimack (NCAA)
FA Invite
D
85
Tanner Henricks
St. Cloud State (NCAA)
2024 draft
D
89
Andrew Strathmann
North Dakota (NCAA)
2023 draft
G
30
Aidan Hesse
Calgary (WHL)
FA Invite
G
35
Evan Gardner
Saskatoon (WHL)
2024 draft
G
40
Parker Snell
Edmonton (WHL)
2026 draft
G
60
Melvin Strahl
Michigan State (NCAA)
2023 draft
G
70
Pyotr Andreyanov
CSKA Moskva (Russia)
2025 draft

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