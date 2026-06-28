Blue Jackets announce rosters for 2026 prospects development camp

The Columbus Blue Jackets will conduct their annual prospects development camp, presented by G&J Pepsi, at the OhioHealth Ice Haus from Monday, June 29 through Thursday, July 2.

The roster for the camp includes four first-round picks, including 2026 selection Oscar Hemming. The Boston College forward was drafted with the 14th overall pick Friday.

Other first-round selections include forward Cayden Lindstrom (fourth overall, 2024), defenseman Jackson Smith (14th overall, 2025) and goaltender Pyotr Andreyanov (20th overall, 2025).

Every member of the team's seven-player 2026 draft class will be in attendance as well.