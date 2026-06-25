Blue Jackets to conduct annual development camp from June 29-July 2

The Columbus Blue Jackets will conduct their annual prospects development camp, presented by G&J Pepsi, at the OhioHealth Ice Haus from Monday, June 29 through Thursday, July 2, the team announced today. Players will also undergo medicals and off-ice testing on Monday, June 29.

This year’s camp is highlighted by the club’s Prospect Game, which will be held on Thursday, July 2, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The OhioHealth Ice Haus is located at 200 W Nationwide Blvd, Columbus, OH 43215. All on-ice practice sessions are free and open to the public. A complete schedule of on-ice sessions can be found below:

2026 CBJ Development Camp On-Ice Schedule

(Times subject to change)

Monday, June 29

11:10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Group A On-Ice)

12:50 p.m.-1:40 p.m. (Group B On-ice)

Tuesday, June 30

9:40 a.m.-10:30 a.m. (Group B On-Ice)

11:20 a.m.-12:10 p.m. (Group A On-Ice)

Wednesday, July 1

9:40 a.m.-10:30 a.m. (Group A On-Ice)

11:20 a.m.-12:10 p.m. (Group B On-Ice)

Thursday, July 2

9 a.m. (Team Warmups)

9:30 a.m. (Prospects Game)

The players participating in this year’s camp will feature team prospects and players selected in the 2026 NHL Draft, which will be held on Friday and Saturday, June 26-27, in Buffalo, New York. Leading the group of prospects in camp are all six of the club’s selections from the 2025 NHL Draft, including both first-round picks in defenseman Jackson Smith (14th overall) and goaltender Pyotr Andreyanov (20th overall). A complete development camp roster will be available prior to the start of camp.

On-Ice sessions will be conducted by Development Coaches Tommy Cross, Anthony and Matthew Donskov, Goaltending Coach Niklas Backstrom, Cleveland Monsters Goaltending Coach Brad Thiessen and Cleveland Monsters Strength and Conditioning Coach Ben Eaves. In addition, Trinity College assistant men’s hockey coach Paul Russell, a member of the NHLCA BIPOC Coaches Program, will serve as a guest coach.