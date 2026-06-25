Blue Jackets to conduct annual development camp from June 29-July 2

Presented by G&J Pepsi, the prospects camp at the OhioHealth Ice Haus will conclude with a Prospect Game on the final day

16x9devrelease
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets will conduct their annual prospects development camp, presented by G&J Pepsi, at the OhioHealth Ice Haus from Monday, June 29 through Thursday, July 2, the team announced today. Players will also undergo medicals and off-ice testing on Monday, June 29.

This year’s camp is highlighted by the club’s Prospect Game, which will be held on Thursday, July 2, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The OhioHealth Ice Haus is located at 200 W Nationwide Blvd, Columbus, OH 43215. All on-ice practice sessions are free and open to the public. A complete schedule of on-ice sessions can be found below:

2026 CBJ Development Camp On-Ice Schedule

(Times subject to change)

Monday, June 29

  • 11:10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Group A On-Ice)
  • 12:50 p.m.-1:40 p.m. (Group B On-ice)

Tuesday, June 30

  • 9:40 a.m.-10:30 a.m. (Group B On-Ice)
  • 11:20 a.m.-12:10 p.m. (Group A On-Ice)

Wednesday, July 1

  • 9:40 a.m.-10:30 a.m. (Group A On-Ice)
  • 11:20 a.m.-12:10 p.m. (Group B On-Ice)

Thursday, July 2

  • 9 a.m. (Team Warmups)
  • 9:30 a.m. (Prospects Game)

The players participating in this year’s camp will feature team prospects and players selected in the 2026 NHL Draft, which will be held on Friday and Saturday, June 26-27, in Buffalo, New York. Leading the group of prospects in camp are all six of the club’s selections from the 2025 NHL Draft, including both first-round picks in defenseman Jackson Smith (14th overall) and goaltender Pyotr Andreyanov (20th overall). A complete development camp roster will be available prior to the start of camp.

On-Ice sessions will be conducted by Development Coaches Tommy Cross, Anthony and Matthew Donskov, Goaltending Coach Niklas Backstrom, Cleveland Monsters Goaltending Coach Brad Thiessen and Cleveland Monsters Strength and Conditioning Coach Ben Eaves. In addition, Trinity College assistant men’s hockey coach Paul Russell, a member of the NHLCA BIPOC Coaches Program, will serve as a guest coach.

Interested in a 2026-27 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.

Choose the games and seats you want with plans starting at 11 games and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, enjoy flexible payment options and score exclusive discounts on merchandise and concessions!

News Feed

Need to know about the NHL draft? Ask the experts

Blue Jackets look to expand the Power Play Challenge

Blue Jackets announce 2026 preseason schedule

Mock draft roundup: The Blue Jackets have options at No. 14

CBJ Father's Day notebook: Fatherhood motivates, inspires Werenski

Blue Jackets sign defenseman Corson Ceulemans to a one-year contract extension

2026 NHL draft preview: The top players in our annual consensus rankings

Waddell’s putting his years of experience to use

Waddell staying busy as draft, free agency near

Blue Jackets sign forward James Malatesta to a one-year, two-way contract

Werenski named to NHL First All-Star Team for second straight season

Small Business of the Month: Two Men and a Truck

Norris win caps a decade of brilliance for Werenski

Werenski shares Norris Trophy honor with family

Zach Werenski named winner of James Norris Memorial Trophy

CBJ players finish at World Championships

Prospect Report: Recapping the 2025-26 season

Monsters see season end with Game 5 loss to Marlies