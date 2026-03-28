PREVIEW: Blue Jackets return to Nationwide to host Sharks

If you look at the numbers, the Blue Jackets lost a game you’d think they would have won Thursday night in Montreal.

Columbus carried the pace of play from the opening faceoff and had major edges in stats like shot attempts (55-33), scoring chances (30-12) and high-danger chances (13-2) at 5-on-5 per Natural Stat Trick, but at the end of the night, the scoreboard read Montreal 2, Columbus 1.

And this time of year, that final score is the only thing that matters, especially because it marked the second loss in the last three games for the Blue Jackets. On the recently completed three-game road trip, Columbus scored just four goals, and head coach Rick Bowness said after Friday’s practice that the offensive output hasn’t been good enough.

“Are we outchancing teams and outshooting teams? Yeah,” Bowness said. “Analytics, that all looks good, but don’t hide behind the analytics. We are going to have to be harder offensively to play against. I’m not gonna hide behind analytics and say expected goals for and the shots. That’s not winning games for us.

“My job is to give them the direction on how we’re going to score more goals or be harder to play against, and I go back to that term I used a long time ago – nasty. We’re going to have to get a little bit nastier here to compensate for that.”

As things come down the stretch in the exceedingly close Eastern Conference playoff race, the Blue Jackets are going to be judged not on possession stats but wins and losses. Columbus has won 20 of its past 28 games – and has points in 12 straight home games, tying a franchise record – to get back on the right side of the bar by one point, but nothing is guaranteed down the stretch.

The Blue Jackets will play three games of their last 10 against first-place teams (two vs. Carolina, one vs. Buffalo), plus two games against a Boston team they're battling for a playoff spot and single contests vs. Montreal and Detroit teams that are in the race as well. All of those teams have something to play for, and goals have been harder and harder to come by in the last few weeks.

“Normally the last 12, 15 games are kind of more playoff-like games, especially with teams pushing to make the playoffs,” forward Mason Marchment said. “Basically everyone is pushing to find a spot somewhere, so yeah, the intensity is definitely getting up, and that’s good for us.”

Just those 10 games remain, starting with tonight’s contest against San Jose at Nationwide Arena. The Sharks are in their own battle to stay in the postseason race in the Western Conference, meaning the Blue Jackets will see a desperate opponent this evening, and Bowness wants the Blue Jackets to know they’re getting everyone’s best shot down the stretch.

“I’ve been telling the guys for weeks, you’ve earned the respect around the league now that when we play teams, we’re not surprising anybody,” Bowness said. “They are giving us their A-game, and it’ll get harder the next 10 games because now it’s life or death for a lot of teams. We have that third spot (in the Metro) right now. It’s up to us to keep it, and when you go into every game now, you’re getting everyone’s best game and we’ve seen that.

“We’re gonna get everyone’s A-game, but more important, they have to see ours. That’s what's more important. We keep the focus on that. We know what to expect from them, that’s fine, but what about us? We play these teams, we get their best, but they better see our best.”