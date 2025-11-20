PREVIEW: Blue Jackets continue road trip in Toronto

When it comes to the NHL schedule, you just have to play the hand that’s dealt to you.

For the Blue Jackets, November was essentially a 2-7 offsuit. Every team in the league has to fight through compressed games because of the Olympic break this season, but this particular set of contests has been a tough draw for the Blue Jackets.

Tuesday’s game at Winnipeg began a second extended road trip in the month, and not only that, it was the second half of a back-to-back against a Jets team that is one of the harder teams to play against in the NHL.

Playing their sixth game in nine days – across all four time zones that feature NHL teams – the Blue Jackets battled but saw their five-game point streak come to an end in a 5-2 loss to the Jets.

All things considered, it wasn’t the worst effort the Blue Jackets have ever had, but they just couldn’t get enough going against a Jets team that knows how to grind out victories.

“It’s a good team,” defenseman Zach Werenski said. “They’re very well-structured. I’ve obviously seen it the last few years. They’ve been a really good team in this league. I felt like we had some jump tonight. I felt like it wasn’t for a lack of effort, but it was tough to create. They didn’t really give us much. A couple breakdowns here and there, and it’s in the back of our net.

“I don’t hate the way we worked or played, but I mean, we can eliminate some of those breakdowns and we’re probably in a closer game tonight.”

To head coach Dean Evason, the issue came down to momentum. When it comes to playing in such difficult circumstances on the road, you have to have some breaks go your way, and the Blue Jackets just weren’t able to take advantage of any such chances.

“When I talk about the momentum shifts or the opportunities to get momentum and feel good about ourselves, it seemed like every time we had a little push, then it sagged on us again a little bit,” Evason said. “So we’ll have a look at the tape and figure that out.”

After flying back into the Eastern time zone, the Blue Jackets will have an opportunity to get back on the right track tonight against the Maple Leafs as they play game two of four on this road swing.