CBJ captain Boone Jenner announces new 'Boone's Buddies' program

Serving as a beacon of hope for children and families navigating medical challenges

2526_cbj_mk_playersgiveback_boonesbuddies_v2
By Jeff Svoboda
BlueJackets.com

Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner has announced the launch of Boone’s Buddies, a charitable initiative through the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation dedicated to supporting children and families in central Ohio who are navigating medical challenges. This season, Jenner has partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio to bring the Boone’s Buddies mission to life for children receiving medical care at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

As part of the initiative, Jenner will host families staying at the Ronald McDonald House at 20 Columbus Blue Jackets home games, offering them a night of joy, connection, and respite. After each game, Boone or one of his teammates will personally meet with the family to reflect on the experience, share stories, and add a meaningful moment to an already special evening. Each family will also receive exclusive Boone’s Buddies hats to commemorate their night at the game.

“These kids and their families are going through so much. They’re fighting battles most of us can’t imagine,” said Jenner. “I wanted to give them a night where they could just be together, enjoy the game, and feel like a family without the weight of everything else.”

Jenner buddies

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are a long-standing partner of the Ronald McDonald House, and we are incredibly grateful for their continued support,” said Dee Anders, Executive Director and CEO of RMHC of Central Ohio. “Players like Boone have huge hearts and truly make a difference by offering our families a moment of fun and relaxation during a difficult time in their lives.”

Boone’s Buddies aims to foster an environment of resilience, empathy, and support through community outreach, financial assistance, and advocacy. By offering comfort and a sense of normalcy during difficult times, the program strives to improve the lives of young patients and their families.

For more information about the Blue Jackets Foundation, visit www.BlueJackets.com/Foundation. To learn more about the Boone’s Buddies program or to make a donation in support, visit BlueJackets.com/BooneGivesBack.

Columbus returns to action on Friday against the Washington Capitals.  Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET.  Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.  The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

Interested in a 2025-26 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.

Choose the games and seats you want with plans starting at 11 games and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, enjoy flexible payment options and score bonus tickets for family & friends!

News Feed

Winning Thoughts: Stingy Blue Jackets use defense to down Stars

Jenner, Fantilli, Johnson help Blue Jackets pull away from Stars

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets head to Dallas to take on the Stars

'An unbreakable bond': Memories of the Blue Jackets' inaugural team live on 

Columbus Metropolitan Library, Blue Jackets unveil special edition library card

Blue Jackets recall defenseman Dysin Mayo from AHL Cleveland

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets respond to challenge, down Lightning

Marchenko's goal in third period lifts Blue Jackets past Lightning

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets finish opening homestand vs. Lightning

Provorov scores but Blue Jackets fall short vs. Avs

Atkinson comes home to say goodbye as a Blue Jacket

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets welcome Avalanche to Nationwide Arena

Mateychuk, Greaves savor their chance to play on the big stage

Devils edge Blue Jackets in CBJ home opener

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Devils on Opening Night

Winning Thoughts: A memorable first victory in more ways than one

Marchenko scores hat trick, Blue Jackets top Wild

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets continue opening road swing vs. Wild 