CBJ captain Boone Jenner announces new 'Boone's Buddies' program

Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner has announced the launch of Boone’s Buddies, a charitable initiative through the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation dedicated to supporting children and families in central Ohio who are navigating medical challenges. This season, Jenner has partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio to bring the Boone’s Buddies mission to life for children receiving medical care at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

As part of the initiative, Jenner will host families staying at the Ronald McDonald House at 20 Columbus Blue Jackets home games, offering them a night of joy, connection, and respite. After each game, Boone or one of his teammates will personally meet with the family to reflect on the experience, share stories, and add a meaningful moment to an already special evening. Each family will also receive exclusive Boone’s Buddies hats to commemorate their night at the game.

“These kids and their families are going through so much. They’re fighting battles most of us can’t imagine,” said Jenner. “I wanted to give them a night where they could just be together, enjoy the game, and feel like a family without the weight of everything else.”