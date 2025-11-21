Blue Jackets launch early Black Friday deals on tickets, merch and more

The Columbus Blue Jackets are celebrating the holiday season with a full week of Black Friday offers for fans, featuring exclusive ticket packages, limited-edition merchandise, and special activities benefiting the Blue Jackets Foundation. Visit BlueJackets.com/BlackFriday for a preview of all offerings.

Early Savings

Fans can jumpstart their savings with early access to Black Friday pricing on select Columbus Blue Jackets games, available now through Sunday. Featured matchups on November 26 and November 28 offer special pricing of $40 in the Upper Level and $70 in the Lower Level. Each loaded ticket includes a seat to the game, a CBJ value meal, and a skate pass.

Weeklong Deals

From November 24 through November 30, fans can take advantage of a full week of Black Friday savings. Starting Monday, November 24 at 12:01 AM, the team will roll out a lineup of exciting offers including Power Play Deals, ticket packages, merchandise discounts, and special opportunities to support the Blue Jackets Foundation.

Each morning at 10 AM, the Columbus Blue Jackets unveil a new Power Play Deal featuring exclusive ticket pricing for select upcoming home games. These value-packed offers start at just $40 for Upper Level seats and $70 for Lower Level seats, and each ticket includes a seat to the game, a CBJ value meal, and a skate pass redeemable at OhioHealth Chiller locations. Every day brings a new matchup and a limited-quantity offer, available online only and valid for that day while supplies last.

featuring exclusive ticket pricing for select upcoming home games. These value-packed offers start at just seats and seats, and each ticket includes a seat to the game, a CBJ value meal, and a skate pass redeemable at OhioHealth Chiller locations. Every day brings a new matchup and a limited-quantity offer, available online only and valid for that day while supplies last. In addition to daily Power Play Deals, fans can explore a variety of ticket offers to select games throughout the week. Loaded Tickets start at just $35 and include a seat to the game, a CBJ value meal, and an OhioHealth Chiller skate pass.

start at just and include a seat to the game, a CBJ value meal, and an OhioHealth Chiller skate pass. The Holiday Gift Pack , priced at $109 , includes two tickets to two games of your choice, an exclusive Blue Jackets Homage t-shirt, and a bonus pair of tickets to a third game. It’s the perfect gift for the hockey fan in your life and a great way to enjoy multiple games this season.

, priced at , includes two tickets to two games of your choice, an exclusive Blue Jackets Homage t-shirt, and a bonus pair of tickets to a third game. It’s the perfect gift for the hockey fan in your life and a great way to enjoy multiple games this season. Groups of 10 or more can take advantage of the BOGO Group Outing offer. When you purchase tickets for one game, you’ll receive the same number of group tickets for a second game.

offer. When you purchase tickets for one game, you’ll receive the same number of group tickets for a second game. For fans who want flexibility, the Pick 6 Flex Plan , presented by Franklin University, lets you choose six games that fit your schedule. Purchase now and receive a BONUS GAME to see the Blue Jackets take on the Vegas Golden Knights on December 13 .

, presented by Franklin University, lets you choose six games that fit your schedule. Purchase now and receive a to see the Blue Jackets take on the Vegas Golden Knights on . For a premium experience, fans can rent a Party Tower for select games at $4500, which includes a food and beverage package for up to 20 guests. The deal offers more than 40 percent in savings. Extremely limited quantities, while supplies last.

for select games at $4500, which includes a food and beverage package for up to 20 guests. The deal offers more than 40 percent in savings. Extremely limited quantities, while supplies last. The Blue Jackets Foundation will offer several ways to give back while scoring unique items. Fans can purchase a limited-edition mystery ornament for $50, each autographed by a current CBJ player, with proceeds benefiting the Foundation.

will offer several ways to give back while scoring unique items. Fans can purchase a for $50, each autographed by a current CBJ player, with proceeds benefiting the Foundation. On home game days, fans can also participate in the Foundation’s Silent Auction , featuring autographed memorabilia and one-of-a-kind experiences. Learn more at cbjauction.givesmart.com.

, featuring autographed memorabilia and one-of-a-kind experiences. Learn more at cbjauction.givesmart.com. Throughout the week, fans can also shop exclusive merchandise deals at The Blue Line Store, both online and in-store at Nationwide Arena and Polaris Fashion Place. Learn more at thebluelineonline.com.

For a full list of Black Friday deals or purchases, visit **BlueJackets.com/BlackFriday**. Stay tuned for Cyber Monday savings all day long on Monday, December 1!

The Blue Jackets return to action Saturday night when they visit the Detroit Red Wings. Game time from Little Caesars Arena is 1 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, 93.3 The Bus in Collumbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.