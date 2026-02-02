A Duel with Detroit

Detroit Red Wings (32-18-6) @ Colorado Avalanche (36-8-9)

7 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: KTVD-20, Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

After defeating the Red Wings 5-0 in Detroit on Saturday, Colorado completes its home-and-home against its old rival on Monday when it hosts Pride Night.

Latest Result (COL): COL 5, DET 0

Saturday Shutout

Nathan MacKinnon set the Avalanche single-season record with his 13th multi-goal game of 2025-26 while Mackenzie Blackwood posted a 28-save shutout to help the Avalanche defeat the Red Wings 5-0 at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. Brent Burns, Ross Colton and Parker Kelly all scored for the Avs, while Artturi Lehkonen posted two assists. At 6:44 of the first period, Burns opened the scoring with his 9th goal of the season via a right-circle shot off the rush and tied Bobby Orr for the seventh-most goals by a defenseman in NHL history (270). MacKinnon doubled Colorado’s lead at 10:03 of the first period via a shot from the point through traffic. At 1:24 of the second period, Colton gave the Avs a 3-0 lead with his seventh goal of the season via a shot from the doorstep set up by Brock Nelson’s low-to-high feed. MacKinnon gave the Avs a 4-0 lead and became the first player to reach 40 goals this season with his second tally of the game at 13:33 of the middle frame. Additionally, with that goal, the 295th-even strength tally of his career, MacKinnon passed Michel Goulet for the second-most such goals in franchise history. Kelly made it 5-0 at 7:35 of the third period with his 12th goal of the season via a backhand shot from the left goal line off his own rebound after the original chance was set up by Joel Kiviranta’s feed.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (40), is second in points (91) and tied for fourth in assists (51).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Cale Makar is tied for third in points (56) while ranking tied for fourth in goals (15) and assists (41).

Brock & Roll

Nelson is tied for 10th in the NHL in goals (28).

Series History

In 91 previous regular-season games against the Red Wings, the Avalanche has a record of 43-41-1-6. The teams have met three times in the playoffs, with the Avs winning three of the series, including a 4-0 sweep of the Red Wings in the 1996 Western Conference Final.

Scoring Against the Red Wings

MacKinnon has posted 35 points (18g/17a) in 22 games against the Red Wings.

In 10 contests against Detroit, Makar has recorded 18 points (8g/10a).

Nelson has registered 29 points (16g/13a) in 34 games against the Red Wings.

Motor City Scorers

Lucas Raymond leads the Red Wings in points (58) and assists (40) while ranking third in goals (18).

Alex DeBrincat leads the Red Wings in goals (30), is second in points (57) and third in assists (27).

Dylan Larkin is second on the team in goals (25) and third in points (48).

A Numbers Game

7

MacKinnon’s seven seasons of at least 90 points are the third most among active players, trailing Connor McDavid (10) and Sidney Crosby (9).

3

Blackwood’s three shutouts this season are tied for the fourth most among NHL goalies.

3.91

Colorado’s 3.91 goals per game are the most in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

“Well you’ve got two workers that are hard on puck retrievals. Both guys like to get to the net front and do a really good job at the net front. Good forecheckers. And then you’ve got Nate, who can handle the puck and make plays with those guys. So they come up with a lot of pucks in [offensive]-zone play and extend a lot of shifts in [offensive]-zone play with their hard work, physicality [and] relentlessness on the puck. And the longer you play with Nate in the offensive zone, the more chances you’re gonna get. So, it’s a good complementary trio.”

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on Nathan MacKinnon playing on a line with Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin in Saturday’s win against the Red Wings