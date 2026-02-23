Pro Hockey Is Back in New Mexico

The Colorado Avalanche announced on Saturday their new ECHL affiliate, the New Mexico Goatheads. The Goatheads expansion franchise will be the 30th ECHL team in the 2026-27 season.

The ECHL plays an integral role in player development for the AHL and NHL, with 768 ECHL players having gone on to play in the NHL at the beginning of the 2025-26 season. Four players who have appeared for the Avalanche this season have ECHL roots; Jack Ahcan (Jacksonville Icemen), Mackenzie Blackwood (Adirondack Thunder), Trent Miner (Utah Grizzlies) and Scott Wedgewood (Trenton Titans, Adirondack Thunder).

Additionally, Colorado coaches Jared Bednar (Huntington Blizzard, South Carolina Sting Rays) and Nolan Pratt (Richmond Renegades) both have ECHL experience. Bednar also began his coaching career with the Sting Rays, serving as an assistant coach for five seasons from 2002-2007, before moving on to become head coach and VP of hockey operations, and eventually general manager in 2008-09. Bednar is the only individual to coach a team to a championship in the ECHL, AHL, and NHL.

“Every player develops at a different pace, and we’ve used our ECHL affiliate to feed the Eagles up in [Loveland],” Head Coach Jared Bednar said about the importance of the ECHL team to the organization as a whole. “When we take players from the Eagles, they need players to replace them, and some of those guys have done an excellent job and they’re in permanent ice time with the Eagles. It’s just another step in the development process when kids come out of college, junior, or Europe.”

The Goatheads will be the state’s first pro hockey team since 2009 and will offer the opportunity for the sport of hockey to continue to grow, especially in a non-traditional hockey market.

When asked about the location of New Mexico specifically, Bednar stated, “In a non-traditional hockey market, the first thing you’re trying to do is build up your fan base. I’m sure they’ll be really excited to get a professional hockey team back there.”

The Goatheads will play 36 home games in their inaugural season beginning in 2026-27 season at the Rio Rancho Events Center.