Avalanche Players Make Their Mark at Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

No NHL team’s players recorded more goals, assists or points than the Avalanche at Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. All eight Avs at Milano Cortina 2026 recorded at least one goal and two points, combining to post 18 goals, 21 assists and 39 points while bringing home six medals.

En route to helping Team USA men’s ice hockey team win its first gold medal at The Winter Olympics since 1980, Brock Nelson posted three points (2g/1a) and was a key cog in his team’s penalty-killing unit that went 17/17 in the tournament. In the gold medal game, Nelson helped Team USA kill off a 1:28-five-on-three in the second period and killed off the final seconds of Team Canada’s power play with under 90 seconds in regulation via a diving defensive-zone clearance.

Nathan MacKinnon led Avs players with four goals, including the game-winning power-play tally with 36 seconds left in regulation in the semifinals to help send Team Canada to the gold medal game.

Along with MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Devon Toews picked up silver medals for Team Canada. Makar finished tied for second among defensemen in points with six (2g/4a) and scored the game-tying goal for Team Canada in the gold medal game. His d-partner Devon Toews posted three points (1g/2a), led Team Canada with a plus-9 plus-minus rating and finished third on the team in average time on ice (19:57).

For Finland, Artturi Lehkonen continued to perform in clutch moments when he scored the game-winning goal at 3:23 of overtime in the quarterfinals to defeat Team Switzerland. Lehkonen finished the tournament with six points (2g/4a) and a bronze medal. Additionally, Joel Kiviranta helped Finland win a bronze medal and posted a pair of goals in Team Finland’s 11-0 win against Team Italy.

Wearing the “C” for Team Sweden, Gabriel Landeskog recorded his team’s first goal of the tournament with a power-play tally and finished Milano Cortina 2026 with four points (2g/2a) in five contests.

Martin Necas led Colorado players in points (eight) and assists (five). His eight points were tied for the fourth most in the tournament and tied for the most by a Team Czechia player in a single tournament with NHL players at The Winter Olympics (Martin Straka, 2006).

For the first time in 12 years, NHL players participated in The Winter Olympics, and the Avalanche certainly made its mark.