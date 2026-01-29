Avalanche and Artist Sam Lyles Partner to Celebrate Pride Night

Lyles Created Jersey and Hat for Pride Night

By Colorado Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Sam Lyles is a Colorado-based artist whose work is rooted in curiosity, identity and exploration. From a young age, Lyles has been fascinated by space and the idea that there is always more beyond what we can see. Growing up in a Bible Belt town in the Deep South, that sense of wonder offered both escape and possibility, which was a reminder that the world, and the universe, was far bigger than the one immediately around her. That curiosity ultimately led Lyles to Colorado right after college, where she found a place that felt expansive enough to grow into.

As an artist, Lyles is entirely self-taught and began her art business in 2022 after realizing people genuinely wanted to own the things she was creating. Her work can be described as pop art, defined by bright colors, bold lines and playful symbolism. But Lyles is also a self-described serial hobbyist, constantly exploring new mediums and ideas. That exploration led her to hand-pouring and sculpting candles designed to look like cakes, which are functional art pieces that are intentionally reusable long after the wax has burned away.

Lyles' Pride Night jersey and hat design is deeply personal, drawing inspiration from her lifelong love of space and the feeling of being “extraterrestrial,” which is a sensation she knows resonates with many queer people who grew up closeted in religious environments. Space represents freedom, distance and possibility, while also serving as a metaphor for identity, belonging and self-discovery.

Pride Jersey & Hat

New this season, fans can enter to win the hat designed by the artist. To enter to win Sam's hat, click here.

The Denver queer art community has played a pivotal role in Lyles' journey, both creatively and personally. That community embraced her long before she was actively questioning her sexual identity, providing a safe and affirming space to explore who she was without shame or fear. Lyles often credits that community with giving her the confidence not only to come out, but to fully step into herself as an artist.

Today, Lyles lives in Colorado with her partner, Roni, and their three dogs, in the first home she’s ever owned, which is a milestone made possible by the confidence, connection and support she’s found through art and community. Her work continues to reflect that journey: vibrant, imaginative and grounded in the belief that there is always more room to explore.

You can check out her Instagram and Etsy here.

