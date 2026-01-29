Avalanche and Artist Sam Lyles Partner to Celebrate Pride Night

Sam Lyles is a Colorado-based artist whose work is rooted in curiosity, identity and exploration. From a young age, Lyles has been fascinated by space and the idea that there is always more beyond what we can see. Growing up in a Bible Belt town in the Deep South, that sense of wonder offered both escape and possibility, which was a reminder that the world, and the universe, was far bigger than the one immediately around her. That curiosity ultimately led Lyles to Colorado right after college, where she found a place that felt expansive enough to grow into.

As an artist, Lyles is entirely self-taught and began her art business in 2022 after realizing people genuinely wanted to own the things she was creating. Her work can be described as pop art, defined by bright colors, bold lines and playful symbolism. But Lyles is also a self-described serial hobbyist, constantly exploring new mediums and ideas. That exploration led her to hand-pouring and sculpting candles designed to look like cakes, which are functional art pieces that are intentionally reusable long after the wax has burned away.

Lyles' Pride Night jersey and hat design is deeply personal, drawing inspiration from her lifelong love of space and the feeling of being “extraterrestrial,” which is a sensation she knows resonates with many queer people who grew up closeted in religious environments. Space represents freedom, distance and possibility, while also serving as a metaphor for identity, belonging and self-discovery.