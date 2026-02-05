Lehkonen Scores Twice, MacKinnon Records 700th-Career Assist as Avalanche Defeats Sharks 4-2

Wednesday Win

Artturi Lehkonen scored a pair of goals and Nathan MacKinnon recorded the 700th and 701st assists of his career to help the Avalanche defeat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 at Ball Arena on Wednesday. Josh Manson and Brock Nelson both added tallies for Colorado, Valeri Nichushkin posted three assists and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced.

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 37-9-9.

How It Happened

Lehkonen opened the scoring at 1:05 of the second period with his 18th goal of the season in a net-front scramble.