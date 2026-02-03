Avalanche Falls 2-0 to Red Wings

Blackwood Stops 22 of 23 Shots

By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Defeat on Monday

The Avalanche lost 2-0 to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday at Ball Arena. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced in net for the Avs.

How It Happened

Detroit's Marco Kasper opened the scoring at 33 seconds of the first period with a shot from the left doorstep off the rush.

Lucas Raymond gave the Red Wings a 2-0 lead with an empty-net goal at 19:29 of the third period.

Next Up

The Avalanche concludes its two-game homestand against the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. MT on Altitude, Altitude+ and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

