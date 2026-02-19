Avalanche Team Up with Denver Based Geometric Abstract Painter to Celebrate Black Excellence Month

Rob Hill is a Los Angeles born, Denver based geometric abstract painter whose work explores the intersection of precision and humanity. A veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, Hill spent eight years navigating the globe an experience that instilled a methodical discipline now visible in his hard-edge lines and intricate patterns.

With an MFA from Pratt Institute, Rob translates the visual languages of ancient Egyptian design and mid-century abstraction across unconventional surfaces, from traditional canvas and wood to luxury denim and marble. His work, centered on the theme of "Unity Through Diversity," has been featured in The New York Times, Vogue, and Art Basel. Whether through large scale murals on community basketball courts or fine art gallery pieces, Rob's mission remains the same: using bold geometry to bridge cultural divides.

In collaboration with the Colorado Avalanche, Hill designed a custom jersey, hat, and Division Rivalry poster to be given out at February 28th's game vs Chicago. Additionally, you can enter to win the one-of-a-kind Black Excellence Hat here: https://avs.social/CA262BEXO