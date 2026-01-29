A Marquee Matchup in Montreal

Colorado Avalanche (35-7-9) @ Montreal Canadiens (29-17-7)

5 p.m. MT | Centre Bell | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (950 AM)

The Avalanche concludes the Canadian portion of its four-game road trip against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. This matchup will feature a nod to an old provincial rivalry, as the Avs will don its Quebec Nordiques Heritage Jerseys. This is the second and final regular-season meeting between the teams, as the Avs defeated the Canadiens 7-2 in Denver on November 29th.

Latest Result (COL): COL 2, OTT 5

Latest Result (MTL): VGK 2, MTL 3 (OT)

Defeat in Ottawa

The Avalanche lost to the Ottawa Senators 5-2 at Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday. Parker Kelly and Valeri Nichushkin each scored a goal for the Avs, while Brock Nelson, Keaton Middleton and Jack Drury all posted an assist. Ottawa’s Nick Cousins opened the scoring at 3:21 of the second period with a backhand shot from the right doorstep off the rush. At 14:05 of the middle frame, Kelly tied the game with his 11th goal of the season via a shot from the slot set up by Nelson’s feed. Ridly Greig gave Ottawa a 2-1 lead with a shot from the slot off the rush at 14:22 of the middle frame. The Senators took a 3-1 lead at 2:06 of the third period when Claude Giroux scored via a right-circle shot off the rush. Nichushkin made it a 3-2 game at 3:30 of the third period with his 12th goal of the season via a net-front backhand shot set up by Drury, who started the play after intercepting a pass in the offensive zone. Ottawa took a 5-2 lead after empty-net tallies from Brady Tkachuk at 17:44 and Tim Stutzle at 18:53.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (38), is second in points (88) and fourth in assists (50).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Makar is tied for second in points (56), third in goals (15) and fourth in assists (41).

Marty Party

Martin Necas is tied for 10th in the NHL in points (62).

Series History

In 155 previous regular-season games against the Canadiens, the Avalanche/Nordiques franchise has a record of 65-74-16. The two franchises have met in the playoffs five times, including the 1985 Adams Division Finals that saw the Nordiques defeat the Canadiens in seven games.

Two Points on Tuesday

The Canadiens defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime at Centre Bell on Tuesday. In the first period, Vegas opened the scoring with a goal from Pavel Dorofeyev at 8:38. The Canadiens took a 2-1 lead after second-period goals from Phillip Danault at 4:24 and Cole Caufield at 8:55. Dorofeyev tied the game for Vegas at 16:52 of the third period. In overtime, Jake Evans scored the game-winning goal for Montreal at 3:58.

Contributors Against the Canadiens

MacKinnon has posted 20 points (8g/12a) in 20 games against the Canadiens.

In 10 contests against Montreal, Makar has registered 11 points (2g/9a).

Brock Nelson has recorded 31 points (20g/11a) in 33 games against the Canadiens.

Les Habitants’ Leaders

Nick Suzuki leads the Canadiens in points (59), is second in assists (43) and tied for third in goals (16).

Caufield leads the Canadiens in goals (30), is second in points (54) and fourth in assists (24).

Lane Hutson leads the Canadiens in assists (44) and is third in points (53).

A Numbers Game

.714

Colorado has posted a .714 points percentage (4-1-2 record) in the second game of a back-to-back this season.

85.1

The Avalanche’s 85.1% penalty kill on the road is the fifth highest in the NHL.

79

Colorado’s 79 five-on-five goals against are tied for the fewest in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

“To me, it’s a guy who’s continually getting better in all areas and helps our team a lot. So, I think the contract is very well-deserved, and hopefully he can continue to grow his game even more.”

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the four-year contract Sam Malinski signed on Tuesday