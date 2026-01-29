Avalanche Falls to Senators 5-2

Kelly and Nichushkin Score for Avalanche

CA-2526-recap-away-16x9 (2)
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Defeat on the Road

The Avalanche lost 5-2 to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at Canadian Tire Centre. Parker Kelly and Valeri Nichushkin each scored a goal for Colorado.

How It Happened

Ottawa's Nick Cousins opened the scoring at 3:21 of the second period with a backhand shot from the right doorstep off the rush.

Kelly tied the game against his former team at 14:05 of the middle framewith his 11th goal of the season via a shot from the slot set up by Brock Nelson's feed.

The Senators took a 2-1 lead at 14:22 of the second period when Ridly Greig scored from the slot off the rush.

Claude Giroux doubled Ottawa's lead with a right-circle shot off the rush at 2:04 of the third period.

The Avalanche cut its deficit in half at 3:30 of the third period when Nichushkin scored his 12th goal of the season via a backhand shot from the doorstep after receiving a pass from Jack Drury, who started the play with an offensive-zone interception.

The Senators took a 5-2 lead after third-period empty-net tallies from Brady Tkachuk at 17:44 and Tim Stutzle at 18:52

Next Up

The Avalanche continues its road trip against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 5 p.m. MT on Altitude, Altitude+ and Altitude Sports Radio 950 AM.

