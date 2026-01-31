Motor City Matinee

Colorado Avalanche (35-8-9) @ Detroit Red Wings (32-17-6)

11 a.m. MT | Little Caesars Arena | Watch: ABC, ESPN App | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

For the second-consecutive game, the Avalanche faces an Original Six team from the Atlantic Division when it takes on the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. This is the first of two regular-season meetings between the teams, as they’ll play in Denver on February 2nd.

Latest Result (COL): COL 3, MTL 7

Latest Result (DET): WSH 4, DET 3 (SO)

Thursday in Montreal

The Avalanche lost 7-3 to the Montreal Canadiens at Centre Bell on Thursday. Brock Nelson, Joel Kiviranta and Ross Colton scored for Colorado. Montreal’s Noah Dobson opened the scoring at 56 seconds of the first period via a shot from the left doorstep. Nelson tied the game at 4:09 of the first period with his 28th goal of the season via a toe-drag wrist shot from the high slot. Montreal took a 3-1 first-period lead after Nick Suzuki scored a power-play goal from the right doorstep at 5:51 and a shorthanded breakaway at 7:33. Jake Evans gave the Canadiens a 4-1 lead with a wraparound goal at 16:36 of the second period. Montreal took a 5-1 lead at 17:16 of the second period when Kirby Dach scored with a wraparound tally. Kiviranta made it 5-2 with his second goal of the season at 18:06 of the middle frame via a left-circle shot off a rebound. At 4:38 of the third period, Colton made it 5-3 with his sixth goal of the season via a shot from the slot set up by Valeri Nichushkin’s feed. The Canadiens took a 7-3 lead after third-period tallies by Alexandre Carrier off the rush from the left circle at 5:45 and Juraj Slafkovsky at the right doorstep at 9:55.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (38), is second in points (88) and fifth in assists (50).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Cale Makar is third in points (56), tied for third in goals (15) and fourth in assists (41).

Marty Party

Martin Necas is tied for 11th in the NHL in points (62).

Series History

In 90 previous regular-season games against the Red Wings, the Avalanche has a record of 42-41-1-6. The teams have met six times in the playoffs, with the Avs winning three of the series, including a 4-0 sweep of the Red Wings in the 1996 Western Conference Final.

A Shootout in Detroit

The Red Wings lost to the Washington Capitals 4-3 in a shootout at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday. Washington’s Nic Dowd opened the scoring with a goal at 6:27 of the first period. Detroit’s Ben Chiarot tied the game with a goal at 9:52 of the second period. With an assist on Chiarot’s goal, Patrick Kane set the all-time record for most points among U.S.-born players (1,375). The Capitals took a 3-1 lead in the third period after goals from Dylan Strome at 9:36 and Declan Chisholm at 14:44. Alex DeBrincat scored twice, at 18:20 and 19:07 of the third period, to tie the game for Detroit. In the shootout, Washington won 3-2 in three rounds after goals from Strome, Ryan Leonard and Dowd.

Doing Work Against Detroit

MacKinnon has posted 32 points (16g/16a) in 21 games against the Red Wings.

In nine contests against Detroit, Makar has recorded 18 points (8g/10a).

Nelson has registered 28 points (16g/12a) in 33 games against the Red Wings.

Lighting the Lamp at Little Caesars Arena

Lucas Raymond leads the Red Wings in points (58) and assists (40) while ranking third in goals (18).

DeBrincat leads the Red Wings in goals (30), is second in points (57) and third in assists (27).

Dylan Larkin is second on the team in goals (25) and third in points (48).

A Numbers Game

12

Nelson’s 12 goals in January lead the NHL.

66.7

Among players with at least 150 face-offs taken in January, Jack Drury’s 66.7% win rate at the dot is the best in the NHL since the calendar turned to 2026.

162

Artturi Lehkonen is one goal from reaching 162 for his career and passing Erik Haula for the 20th most among Finnish-born players in NHL history.

Quote That Left a Mark

“We played better tonight, for sure. No question. More competitive. More involved in the game. More intensity.”

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on how Thursday’s performance in Montreal compared to the team’s game in Ottawa on Wednesday